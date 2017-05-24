CPJ Urges Azerbaijan To Release Jailed Journalist Amiraslanov

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is urging Azerbaijan to "immediately release" journalist Nicat Amiraslanov, who was sentenced this week to 30 days in prison on charges of resisting police.

In a May 24 statement, CPJ Europe and Central Asia program coordinator Nina Ognianova called on Azerbaijani authorities not to contest Amiraslanov's appeal of the verdict, and to "cease harassing and jailing critical reporters."

Ognianova also called on Azerbaijan to "reverse its record of jailing journalists on trumped-up, retaliatory charges."

Amiraslanov, an independent journalist from the northwestern Qazax district, was detained on May 22. The Qazax district court issued its ruling on May 23.

Amiraslanov's colleagues and friends say his arrest is retaliation by the local authorities for his reporting and Internet posts.