Fire Hits Former Trump Tower In Baku

BAKU -- A fire broke out at an unfinished skyscraper, formerly known as Trump Tower, in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, burning for three hours before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Eldar Mirzayev, deputy minister of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, said on April 28 no casualties were reported and it was unclear what caused the fire.

Video footage showed smoke billowing from the 33-floor hotel and condominium tower, one of the tallest buildings in Baku.

Quoted by the private APA news agency, Mirzayev said firefighters were delayed arriving at the scene, although he did not say why.

Many streets in Baku are currently blocked as the city hosts the Formula-1 Grand Prix. F1 drivers are due to race the Baku city circuit on April 29.

Originally financed by Azerbaijani businessman Anar Mammadov, construction on the planned hotel and apartment complex began in 2008 but it was never opened.

A company belonging to U.S. President Donald Trump joined the project in 2012.

However, after Trump was elected president in 2016, the partnership was canceled and the Trump label was removed from the tower.

Earlier this month, one man was killed and six firefighters were slightly injured in an apartment fire on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower in New York.

With reporting by APA and Reuters