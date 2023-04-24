Azerbaijan Builds Checkpoint As Tensions Flare With Armenia

Azerbaijan is setting up a checkpoint near its border with Armenia. Azerbaijani troops and Russian peacekeepers were present amid the construction work on April 23. EU observers monitored the events from Armenian territory. Armenia says the checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor -- the only road connecting Armenia with the Nagorno-Karabakh region -- violates the 2020 Russian-brokered cease-fire. Armenia denies Azerbaijan's claim that it uses the road to send military supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh.