Used-Tire Dealers Protest In Baku Against Higher Customs Fees

BAKU -- Dozens of used-tire dealers have rallied in Azerbaijan's capital to protest against increased customs fees for imported used tires.

The protesters gathered on January 15 in front of the presidential office in Baku, calling for the cancellation of the tax hike.

Several of them were invited to the presidential office for talks, but they later said their demand was not met.

As of January 1, the customs fee for one container with 2,000 used car tires rose threefold to 45,000 manats ($26,400).

The protesters said that the increase means the price of a used retread tire rose from 30-50 manats ($18-$30) to 120-150 manats ($70-$88).

Many car owners in Azerbaijan prefer to buy used tires imported from Europe to save money.