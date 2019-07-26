Azerbaijan Rescues Nine Crew Members From Iranian Cargo Vessel As It Sinks Into Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan's State Maritime Agency says it has rescued nine people from an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel before it sunk into the Caspian Sea near the Azerbaijani port city of Lankaran.



Two helicopters and a border patrol vessel were sent to the site of the accident on July 26 to assist in the rescue operation, the agency said.



The agency gave no details about what the vessel, the SHABAHANG, was transporting or the cause of the incident.



Iran’s ambassador to Baku, Javad Jahangirzadeh, was quoted by domestic media as saying that all crew members of the Iranian vessel were rescued before it sank.

With reporting by Reuters, IRNA and IRIB