Baby Found Alive In Magnitogorsk Apartment Collapse Regains Consciousness

Russian Rescuers Pull Infant From Collapsed Building
Russian Rescuers Pull Infant From Collapsed Building

WATCH: Russian Rescuers Pull Infant From Collapsed Building

An infant who was found alive by rescuers in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk has regained consciousness.

The baby boy had spent some 35 hours in the rubble after a suspected gas explosion took down a section of the high-rise building.

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova told reporters on January 7 that 10-month-old Ivan Fokin started breathing without a respirator over the weekend and that doctors in a Moscow clinic had switched off the life-support system.

Ivan is recovering from a skull injury, fractures, kidney dysfunction, frostbite, dehydration, and hypothermia.

He was plucked from the wreckage on January 1, having survived freezing temperatures beneath the rubble after the explosion, which occurred early on New Year's Eve, killing 39 people.

Russian authorities have said the deadly collapse was caused by a cooking-gas explosion.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax

