Balkars In North Caucasus Mark Anniversary Of Stalin-Era Deportation

Balkars in Russia's North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria are marking the 74th anniversary of their mass deportation to Central Asia by Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Balkars are a Turkic-speaking and predominantly Muslim ethnic group that numbers an estimated 110,000 people.

Prayers in the region's mosques on March 8 were dedicated to those who died during their deportation to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan between 1944 and 1957.

The head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Yury Kokov, called the deportation "a monstrous crime by the criminal ruling [Soviet] regime."

In a statement on March 7, Kokov said that all residents of Kabardino-Balkaria "share the bitterness of loss and honor the memory of the victims of all political repressions."

About 38,000 Balkars, more than half of whom were women and children, were deported on March 8, 1944, to Central Asia by Stalin's government, which accused them of collaborating with Nazi Germany.

Those who survived deportation were able to return to the North Caucasus in 1957, after the Soviet Union's Supreme Council restored the Kabardino-Balkar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.