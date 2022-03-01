News
U.S. Envoy To Belarus Says Referendum 'Unmistakably' Linked To Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "unmistakably" linked with a referendum in Belarus over the weekend that tightened authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's grip on power and ended the country's nuclear-free status, Julie Fisher, the U.S. special envoy for Belarus, told RFE/RL's Belarus Service in an interview.
Fisher said in the interview that there was no indication Belarusian citizens supported the initiatives, which were approved by around two-thirds of those who cast ballots, according to election officials, in a referendum that several governments and civil society groups said failed to meet international standards.
The changes to the constitution allow Lukashenka, 67, the possibility to rule until 2035, offer him a new lever of power, and abolish a section of the constitution defining Belarus as a “nuclear-free zone,” possibly paving the way for the return of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.
The vote came against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow using Belarusian territory as a staging ground for parts of the attack.
"With the unprovoked attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory, we were able to see -- even before the official day of voting on the proposed constitutional amendments -- what those changes mean in Belarus," Fisher said.
"They mean the people of Belarus can be dragged into wars they do not want to fight against a neighboring country with which many Belarusians have close ties. It is clear this is not what the people of Belarus want," she added.
Lukashenka proposed the constitutional changes following domestic and international backlash over his violent crackdown on dissent after an August 2020 presidential election that he claims gave him a sixth consecutive term. The opposition says the vote was rigged.
With the results of the February 27 referendum never in doubt, many Belarusians heeded the call of opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya to use the vote to protest the war against Ukraine.
Fisher lauded the efforts of the demonstrators, hundreds of whom were detained by police, calling the show of dissent "a significant development."
"While they were not as large as the protests after the fraudulent 2020 election, they came after months and months of the authorities arresting, beating, and torturing protesters and anybody else they thought was expressing disagreement with how they were operating," Fisher said.
"It takes great bravery to protest in public in such an environment. And, as they have since 2020, the people of Belarus demonstrated their courage by standing up for what they believe in. And, as they have done since 2020, hundreds of them paid a price for that, arrested by a regime that cannot tolerate even the slightest display of dissent or disagreement," she added.
The U.S. envoy, who was approved by the Senate in 2020 as the first U.S. ambassador to Belarus since 2008, has been unable to take up her post in Minsk because the Belarusian government has denied her a visa in response to the harsh economic sanctions Washington has imposed on Lukashenka and other members of his regime because of the election and subsequent crackdown on dissent.
Fisher's comments came after the United States announced on February 28 that it had suspended operations at the embassy in Minsk "due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine.”
She said Washington "had no choice but to close the embassy in Minsk because of the hostile and restrictive actions of the Belarusian authorities."
Fisher added that because the decision to suspend operations happened "quickly," there is still a range of pending issues that need to be worked out at the State Department on the path forward.
"Our diplomats in Minsk [on February 28] lowered the American flag and took it with them when they left Belarus. The flag flew there for more than 30 years, a visible sign of the American presence, the hand of friendship, and the assistance that the United States offered to the people of Belarus," she said.
"We look forward to the day when the U.S. flag once again flies over the United States Embassy in Minsk," Fisher added.
All Of The Latest News
Popular Website In Siberia Blocked For Using The Word 'War' In Its Ukraine Coverage
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia -- Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has blocked a popular news website in Siberia's largest city, Novosibirsk, for using the word "war" in reports covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Taiga.Info website's representatives told RFE/RL on March 1 that the site was blocked almost immediately after editors received a warning letter from Roskomnadzor demanding the reports in question be removed from the site, which the editors did.
A similar letter was sent to the TV2 television channel in another Siberian city, Tomsk, on March 1. That channel also removed the reports in question.
A day earlier, Roskomnadzor blocked Current Time and RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities project forrefusing to delete their reports about the war in Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor had warned media outlets across the country earlier that Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be called a war or an invasion and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
International Bans On Russian Sports, Entertainment Pile Up
Russia's sports and entertainment worlds continue to feel the effects of global opposition to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as the number of barred Russian sports teams and performers and canceled events rises.
On March 1, Russian conductor Valery Gergiev joined their ranks after he was fired from his position as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.
The 68-year-old's dismissal came after he did not respond to demands by the orchestra that he distance himself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"A clear signal to the orchestra, its audience, the public, and the city's politicians would have been indispensable in order to be able to continue working together," Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said in a statement. "Since this did not happen, the only thing that remains is an immediate separation."
Gergiev has not spoken publicly about the war but is considered a loyal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conductor, who had served as principal conductor in Munich since 2015, in the past has supported Russia's illegal 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and Russian laws restricting the rights of LGBT activists.
Gergiev has also been dropped from upcoming concerts at the Philharmonie concert hall in Paris, the Vienna Philharmonic at New York's Carnegie Hall, and Scotland's Edinburgh International Festival.
Also on March 1, the International Volleyball Federation announced that Russia had been stripped of its hosting of the men's Volleyball World Championships in August and September.
The same day, figure and speed skaters both from Russia and Belarus, which has supported Moscow's military action, were banned from international competition. The decision by the International Skating Union, the sports ruling body, will mean that skaters from the two countries will not compete in the March 21-27 world championships in March.
On February 28, the International Olympic Committee recommended that international sports federations and event organizers abstain from inviting or allowing "the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions."
"The current war in Ukraine...puts the Olympic movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country," the IOC said in explaining its decision.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The IOC’s move also stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of his Olympic Order award he received in 2001.
The head of Russia’s Olympic committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, issued a statement in response.
“There is only one comment to make: We categorically disagree,” Pozdnykov said.
In a separate move, world soccer governing body FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA expelled Russia from the World Cup and all international soccer competitions "until further notice."
The presidents of the two organizations “hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace," the statement added.
Later the same day, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced a similar ban, also applying it to Belarus, as well as withdrawing Russia's hosting rights for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
Last week, the Formula One international racing organization canceled the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Emergency UN General Assembly Session Presses Russia To End War With Ukraine
Ambassadors from dozens of countries have backed a proposed UN resolution reportedly demanding that Russia immediately stop its war in Ukraine, withdraw its troops, and immediately seek a peaceful resolution.
The session of the UN General Assembly that began on February 28 was the first emergency sitting of the 193-member body in more than two decades and just the seventh in the United Nation's 77-year history.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after the session began with a minute of silence for the victims of the war that "the fighting in Ukraine must stop" and warned that the bloody fighting that has led more than 500,000 Ukrainians to flee across the country's borders could have dire consequences for the world at large.
"Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected," Guterres said.
Ukrainian Ambassador Serhiy Kyslytsya told the session that "if Ukraine does not survive...international peace will not survive."
"Have no illusions," Kyslytsya added. "We cannot be surprised if democracy fails next."
Earlier this week, a similar resolution was vetoed in the UN Security Council by Russia, which considers its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" launched to defend ethnic Russian residents of regions in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting against Kyiv's forces in Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk since 2014.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenziya argued in the session that "Russian actions are being distorted and thwarted."
The extraordinary meeting came the same day that the United States expelled 12 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the United Nations for alleged espionage.
Nebenziya called the expulsions a "gross violation" of the UN agreement with the United States as the host of the United Nations and a violation of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.
Nebenziya described the expulsion as a "hostile move" and said Moscow "totally rejected" Washington's claims that the diplomats were engaged in spying activities that harmed U.S. security.
The wording of the nonbinding resolution before the General Assembly was reportedly watered down to try to attract maximum support. It no longer "condemns" in the strongest terms Russia's aggression but "deplores" it. But should the resolution pass by a majority vote, it would widely be taken as condemnation of Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
Backers of the resolution hope for at least 100 votes in favor. Countries including Syria, China, Cuba, and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain.
During the February 28 session, Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh accused the West of having a double standard in calling an emergency session on the Ukraine crisis but not during "successive crises and major challenges that have confronted the international community for decades."
Indian Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti called for an immediate cessation of the hostilities in Ukraine, saying that there was "no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy."
The General Assembly will reconvene on the morning of March 1 to continue its emergency special session.
Meanwhile, several diplomats, including from the United States, European Union, and the United Kingdom walked out of a session of the UN Human Rights Council in protest after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a speech via video link.
Several media outlets with reporters present at the meeting in Geneva on March 1 said the boycott started when Lavrov's prerecorded video message began playing.
The walkout was similar to a boycott of a speech he gave at the Conference on Disarmament last week.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Turkish President Discusses War In Ukraine With Belarus's Lukashenka
The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he has discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the strongman leader of Belarus who is closely allied with Moscow.
The early morning phone call on March 1 centered on cease-fire negotiations held between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Belarus the previous day. While the talks failed to reach a breakthrough, negotiators have said another round of discussions will be held in the coming days.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Erdogan reportedly said that NATO member Turkey would continue to play a role in trying to end the war that has entered its sixth day, that Ankara would maintain its ties to both Moscow and Kyiv, and that his country would implement an international accord to limit the passage of Russian warships through the Turkish straights to the Black Sea.
On February 28, Erdogan said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "unacceptable" and that Turkey would honor its commitments to the Western NATO military alliance.
The Turkish president also said that his country, which shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with each, would not turn its back on either country.
Ukraine earlier asked Ankara to implement the 1936 Montreux Convention that gives Turkey the right to bar warships from using the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus during wartime, and Erdogan said he would implement the pact after determining that the conflict in Ukraine was a war.
“Turkey is determined to use the authority given by the Montreux Convention on Turkish Straits in a manner to prevent escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” Erdogan said.
Ankara has forged close ties with Russia in the energy and defense sectors, but has also sold drones to Ukraine and, despite raising Moscow's ire, signed a deal to co-produce more.
Lukashenka has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's military assault on Ukraine and said that Belarusian troops could take part in the Russian military campaign if needed.
With reporting by Reuters
Google Blocks RT, Sputnik YouTube Channels In Europe As EU Readies Sanctions Against The Media Outlets
Google Europe says it is blocking YouTube channels associated with pro-Kremlin Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Google, which owns YouTube, said in a tweet on March 1 that the move will take effect immediately, though "it'll take time for our systems to fully ramp up."
"Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action," it added.
The move by Google comes hours before European Union members are expected to green light sanctions proposed by the European Commission, the bloc's executive, by restricting their access to the European media market regardless of their distribution channel.
On February 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said RT and Sputnik are part of the "the Kremlin’s media machine” and the EU would move "to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe.”
The sanctions are expected to prohibit EU operators from publishing any content from the two outlets in any form. The measures would include transmission or distribution via cable, satellite, IPTV, Internet video-sharing platforms or applications, whether new or preinstalled, according to Thierry Breton, the bloc's internal market commissioner.
RT's main YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.
Ukrainian President Calls Deadly Attack On Kharkiv A 'War Crime'; Huge Russian Convoy Masses Outside Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of committing a war crime after his country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, was targeted by heavy shelling and Russian forces massed outside the nation's capital.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"The missile strike against Kharkiv is a war crime, an act of state terror," Zelensky said in a video statement following the deadly March 1 attack that targeted the northwestern regional capital's central square and struck the city administration building. "After such an attack, Russia is a terrorist country."
Emergency services reported that at least 10 people were killed in the attack, which came after dozens were killed by Russian shelling a day earlier. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that it is not targeting civilian areas during what it calls its "military operation" in Ukraine, which has entered its sixth day.
The attacks on Kharkiv came as a convoy of artillery and armored vehicles extending more than 65 kilometers massed outside Kyiv.
"Kharkiv and Kyiv are now Russia's most important objectives. The terror aims to break us and break our resistance," Zelensky said in his video address. "They advance on the capital in the same way as on Kharkiv. This is why the defense of the capital today is the key priority for the state."
Zelenskiy went on to announce that he had appointed General Mykola Zhyrnov as Kyiv's military governor to "secure a proper defense of the capital."
Satellite images showed that the convoy that has been steadily approaching Kyiv was within kilometers of the city in what Ukraine's armed forces see as an attempt to surround and take control of the country's largest city.
The developments came after cease-fire talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials on February 28 failed to reach a breakthrough, although each side agreed to continue negotiations in the coming days.
Zelenskiy, who in a video address on February 28 directly appealed to Russian troops to ignore their orders and stop fighting, offered no details of the hours-long talks that took place in neighboring Belarus. However, he said, Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions "when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery."
Zelenskiy said Kyiv was hit by three missile strikes on February 28, that hundreds of Russian saboteurs were roaming the city, and that taking the capital remained a "key goal" for Moscow.
"They want to break our nationhood. That's why the capital is constantly under threat," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy also challenged European lawmakers to "prove" they stand with Ukraine. Speaking on March 1 via video link to the European Parliament a day after Ukraine made an official request to join the European Union, Zelenskiy said in an impassioned plea that his country had proven its strength in six days of resistance to Russia's unprovoked invasion.
"The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that's for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be alone," Zelenskiy said in an address given by video link on March 1.
"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness," he added.
Ukraine's air force reported that five Russian fighter planes and a helicopter had been shot down during aerial attacks over cities outside the capital on February 28, although the information could not be independently verified.
The air force command also said that a Russian cruise missile had been destroyed by a Buk anti-missile system and that Ukrainian jets had struck columns of Russian armored vehicles in the Kyiv and neighboring Zhytomyr regions.
Ukrainian warplanes also reportedly dropped bombs and fired missiles at Russian forces in areas outside Kyiv.
Video images of fighting in Kharkiv on February 28 showed residential areas being shelled and apartment buildings shaken by powerful explosions. Reports that the northeastern city had been heavily bombarded had tempered optimism of an agreement.
Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko has said dozens of people were killed in the February 28 rocket strikes. On March 1, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the attacks on Kharkiv as a war violation.
"The shelling against civilian infrastructure yesterday [February 28] in Kharkiv violates the laws of war," Borrell said after a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "The EU stands unwavering at the side of Ukraine in these dramatic moments."
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the head of the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, wrote on Facebook on March 1 that more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, located between Kharkiv and Kyiv.
In Kherson, a city located just northwest of the Crimean Peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, Mayor Ihor Кolykhayev wrote on Facebook that the Russian military was setting up checkpoints at the entrances to the city. Kolykhayev vowed that "Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian."
Mariupol has been left without electricity following attacks by Russian forces, according to Donetsk region head Pavlo Kyrylenko, who wrote on Facebook on March 1 that Ukrainian forces still held the Azov Sea port city.
The head of the separatists in the eastern region, Denis Pushilin, said that the goal was to encircle the strategically important city by the end of the day.
In the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, near the border with Belarus, witnesses said a rocket blast set a building ablaze early on February 28. Locals blamed the Russian military for the attack.
In his February 28 address, Zelenskiy appealed to invading Russian soldiers to lay down their arms.
"Abandon your equipment. Get out of here. Don't believe your commanders. Don't believe your propagandists. Just save your lives," Zelenskiy said, adding that more than 4,500 Russian soldiers had already lost their lives during the Kremlin's assault on the country.
There have been no independent confirmed numbers of casualties. Russia's army on February 27 admitted for the first time that some of its soldiers had been "killed and injured," but did not give any figures or further details.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Expels 12 Russian UN Diplomats As Debate Opens On Resolution To 'Deplore' Russia's Invasion
Twelve members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the United Nations have been ordered to leave the United States by March 7 after being accused of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. mission to the UN said the diplomats who were ordered to leave had "abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."
The mission said the expulsions had been “in development for several months” and were in accordance with the United States’ agreement with the United Nations as host of the UN.
The expulsions were first confirmed by U.S. Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills.
"Those diplomats that have been asked to leave the United States were engaged in activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats," Mills told the UN Security Council without elaborating.
Mills said they had been asked to leave "so they do not harm the national security of the host country," adding that the decision was taken in full accordance with the UN headquarters agreement.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia called it a “gross violation” of the UN agreement with the United States as the host of the United Nations and a violation of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.
Russia's ambassador to the United States described the expulsion as a "hostile move" and said Moscow "totally rejected" the U.S. claims.
"Washington's acts are neither aimed at calming the scene on the international front, nor maintaining bilateral relations between two great powers at a level necessary for peace and international security,"Anatoly Antonov said, according to AFP.
The move was announced on the same day that the UN General Assembly began an extraordinary debate on a resolution on Moscow's "aggression" in Ukraine.
"The fighting in Ukraine must stop," warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after the session began with a minute of silence for the victims of the conflict.
"Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected," Guterres said.
Representatives of more than 100 countries were expected to speak as the global body debates the resolution, which demands Russia immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
The wording of the nonbinding resolution has been watered down to try to attract maximum support. It no longer "condemns" in the strongest terms Russia's aggression but "deplores" it.
Ukraine's ambassador to the UN implored countries to support the resolution.
"If Ukraine does not survive, the United Nations will not survive. Have no illusions," said Serhiy Kyslytsya.
Backers of the resolution hope for at least 100 votes in favor, though countries including Syria, China, Cuba, and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain.
Nebenzia defended Russia’s decision to invade its neighbor, reiterating Moscow's stance that its military operation was launched to protect residents of regions in eastern Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
ICC Prosecutor Says He'll Launch Investigation Into 'Events Unfolding' In Ukraine
The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) says he is launching a probe "over the events unfolding in Ukraine" following Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
"Today I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement on February 28.
Khan said that the investigation will look at possible war crimes committed both before last week's invasion by Russia, which in 2014 illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and since the current attack began on February 24.
He said the court already has conducted a preliminary probe into crimes linked to the violent suppression of pro-European protests in Kyiv in 2013-14, as well as allegations of crimes in Crimea following its annexation.
“Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine,” he said.
"I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine" since 2014, he added.
According to rules for the ICC, which is based in The Hague in the Netherlands, once a prosecutor has decided to open an investigation, they must either obtain authorization from a pretrial chamber or have a state party to the ICC refer the situation.
Ukraine itself isn't a party to the Rome Statute that is the founding treaty of the ICC, so it cannot itself refer the case to prosecutors. Russia is a signatory to the treaty.
Khan said he will be calling for additional budgetary and personnel support to pursue the investigation as "the importance and urgency of our mission is too serious to be held hostage to lack of means."
Shell Follows BP In Announcing Plans To Sell Stakes In Russian Oil Companies
Oil giant Shell will sell all its Russian operations, including all joint ventures with Gazprom, the company said on February 28, a day after BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Shell will quit the Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in which it holds a 27.5 percent stake, and which is 50 percent owned and operated by Gazprom, Shell said in a statement.
Sakhalin 2, located in waters near Sakhalin Island off Russia's eastern coast, produces around 11.5 million tons of LNG per year, which is exported to major markets such as China and Japan.
Shell will also exit the Salym Petroleum Development, another joint venture with Gazprom, and intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.
"We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security," Shell's chief executive, Ben van Beurden, said in a statement.
The decision comes after rival BP abandoned its 19.75 percent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in a move that could cost the British company over $25 billion. BP has held the stake since 2013.
BP, Russia's biggest foreign investor, abruptly announced the move on February 27, cutting the British firm's oil and gas reserves in half and production by a third.
“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected,” BP CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement. “It has caused us to fundamentally rethink [BP's] position with Rosneft.”
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Erdogan Says Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is 'Unacceptable,' But Is Keeping Ties With Both Nations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Russia's attack on Ukraine is "unacceptable," but his country will not turn its back on either state, with Ankara having strong relations with both Moscow and Kyiv.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting on February 28, Erdogan said Turkey, a NATO member, would honor its commitments to the alliance, though it also could not disregard its "national interests" in the region.
He added that Turkey, which shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with each country, would implement a long-standing international naval pact to prevent an escalation of the war.
The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey the right to bar warships from using the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus during wartime. Ukraine earlier asked Ankara to implement the treaty and bar access to Russian warships.
“Turkey is determined to use the authority given by the Montreux Convention on Turkish Straits in a manner to prevent escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” Erdogan said.
Ankara has forged close ties with Russia in the energy and defense sectors, but has also sold drones to Ukraine and, despite raising Moscow's ire, signed a deal to co-produce more.
Dozens Of Civilian Deaths Reported In Kharkiv After Intense Shelling
Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions Against Russia In Change Of Course For Neutral Nation
Switzerland will adopt all the same sanctions already imposed by the European Union against Russia and its leaders and oligarchs over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on February 28.
"This is a big step for Switzerland," Cassis said as he announced the decision, which will deprive wealthy Russians of access to one of their favorite places to deposit their money.
He told a news conference that Russia’s invasion was intolerable on moral and political grounds.
The traditionally neutral nation had come under increasing pressure to get in line with the EU after initially saying it would only ensure that EU sanctions could not be circumvented via Switzerland.
The decision came two days after an estimated 20,000 demonstrators marched in Switzerland in solidarity with Ukraine.
Switzerland will implement the sanctions in coordination with the EU, a government statement said on February 28, adding that the sanctions will primarily affect "goods and financial sanctions" but also include the freezing of the assets of individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and companies.
“The assets of the persons and companies listed in the annex to the ordinance are frozen with immediate effect; the ban on entering into new business relationships remains in place,” the statement said.
Aside from Putin the individuals include Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said that five oligarchs close to the Russian president and who had strong ties to Switzerland had been banned from entering the country.
In addition, the sanctions include the closure of Swiss airspace to all flights from Russia and to all movements of aircraft with Russian markings except for flights for humanitarian, medical, or diplomatic purposes.
Before shifting its approach, Switzerland, which is not an EU member, said it had carefully considered its "neutrality and peace policy," but Russia's unprecedented military attack on a sovereign European country "was the deciding factor" in its change of stance.
The announcement came as Russia's mission in Geneva announced that Lavrov, who had been scheduled travel to the Swiss city on March 1 to address the United Nations Human Rights Council, had been forced to cancel his trip due to the sanctions imposed by EU countries.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Russia, Belarus Suspended From International Soccer, Hockey Over Ukraine Attacks
The world governing bodies of soccer and ice hockey have suspended all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from international competitions until further notice in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA, European football’s governing body, also canceled its sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom as international sports bodies on February 28 moved to further isolate Russia.
"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” a joint statement from FIFA, soccer's world governing body, and UEFA said.
The presidents of the two organizations “hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace," the statement added.
Later in the day, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced a similar ban, also applying it to Belarus, as well as withdrawing Russia's hosting rights for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
“The IIHF is not a political entity and cannot influence the decisions being taken over the war in Ukraine,” said IIHF President Luc Tardif.
“We nevertheless have a duty of care to all of our members and participants and must therefore do all we can to ensure that we are able to operate our events in a safe environment for all teams taking part in the IIHF World Championship program.”
The announcements came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international sports federations forbid the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.
The IOC said in a statement on February 28 that its executive board took the decision "to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."
"The current war in Ukraine...puts the Olympic movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country," the IOC said in explaining its decision.
The head of Russia’s Olympic committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, issued a statement in response.
“There is only one comment to make: We categorically disagree,” Pozdnykov said.
The IOC’s move was not a blanket ban and did not specifically suspend the national Olympic committees of Russia and Belarus.
FIFA’s decision means Russia will be excluded from the World Cup ahead of a qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland had already refused to play the match. The World Cup is scheduled to begin in November in Qatar.
The IIHF announcement means that, until the ban is rescinded, Russia, as well as Belarus, which has assisted Moscow by allowing it to use Belarusian territory to stage the invasion of Ukraine, will not compete in the world championships in May.
The federation added that it will initiate discussions in the coming months to find a new host for the 2023 World Junior Championship, which was scheduled to take place in Russia from December 26, 2022, to January 5, 2023.
It was unclear how the IOC’s request will affect tennis players, including the men’s top-ranked player, Daniil Medvedev of Russia.
The IOC said that if it proves impossible to ban an athlete for organizational or legal reasons, organizers should "do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus."
"Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams," it said.
The IOC’s move also stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of an Olympic Order award he received in 2001.
Two other Russian officials, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Dmitry Kozak, a deputy chief of staff at the Kremlin, will have their Olympic Order awards withdrawn as well.
The Olympic Order is the highest award of the Olympic Movement. It is given for "particularly distinguished contributions" to the movement.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
RFE/RL Condemns Russia's Blocking Of Current Time And Crimea.Realities Websites
RFE/RL has strongly condemned Russia's decision to block the websites of Current Time and the Russian-language Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service amid the sites' coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Access to the sites was blocked on February 28 after RFE/RL refused to comply with Russian state media-monitoring agency Roskomnadzor’s demands to delete information about Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
“The Kremlin is desperate to prevent the Russian people from learning the facts about the death and destruction the Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing," RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said in a statement. "We will continue to provide the truth to the Russian people at this critical moment.”
Roskomnazdor sent its demands in a letter to Current Time on February 27, saying its website carried "information distributed with law violations."
According to Roskomnadzor, the website distributed "inaccurate information of social significance about Russian military personnel allegedly killed or captured on the territory of Ukraine during a special military operation conducted by the Russian Federation's armed forces."
Roskomnadzor ordered Current Time to remove all information about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, stressing that if it didn’t, its website would be blocked in Russia.
Current Time refused to remove the information in question.
In early February, Roskomnadzor threatened to block eight RFE/RL websites serving audiences in Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia unless they took down articles tied to corruption investigations by jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny’s team. RFE/RL refused to comply with the demands.
RFE/RL has been informing its audiences about how to continue to get around the block.
Russian-language reporting by Crimea.Realities can be accessed on a mirror site. A Current Time mirror site is also available and material can be accessed using the virtual private network (VPN) nThlink.
In addition, audiences can subscribe to Current Time’s pages on Telegram, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or watch its broadcasts live on YouTube and subscribe to its channel.
All materials from the Current Time site are also available on RFE/RL's Google Play and App Store applications, which include a built-in VPN.
Zelenskiy Calls For Ukraine's Immediate EU Membership But Bloc Cool On Idea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose country is facing a massive unprovoked invasion from neighboring Russia, has called on the European Union to grant Ukraine membership under a special procedure immediately, a move bloc officials said was unlikely.
Zelenskiy, whose country is under attack from Russia, appealed to the EU on February 28 "for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure."
"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.
“Europeans are witnessing how our soldiers are fighting not only for our country, but for all of Europe, for peace, for peace for all, for all the countries of the European Union," Zelenskiy said.
“Ukrainians have shown to the world who we are, while Russia has showed what it has turned into…. Every crime, every shelling by the occupier only unites us more,” Zelenskiy added.
Bloc officials quickly played down the likelihood of any such move for a number of reasons, including the fact that no such fast-track procedure exists.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said joining the 27-nation group is not something that can be done in a couple of months, but Ukraine is part of the "house of Europe" in which it is welcome.
She added that Ukraine's accession would not signal that the EU wished to partition it off from Russia but would reflect a desire to fulfill the wish of many Ukrainians to join.
Potential members usually take years to weave their way through the long and complex process of reaching EU standards through deep-seated reforms in several policy areas.
Those reforms often need to be accompanied by economic and financial changes to show a country is sound enough to compete in the EU and eventually adopt the euro.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that any bid for membership could take "a lot of years," but Zelenskiy's plea did find favor in Prague, where Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said "we must clearly signal at this moment that Ukraine is welcome in the European community of democratic states."
The presidents of eight Eastern European countries -- Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia -- signed a letter on February 28 saying Ukraine "deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective."
They urged EU members to enable the bloc's institutions to take steps toward granting Ukraine status as an EU candidate country and to start the process of accession talks.
From St. Petersburg To Siberia, Russian Anti-War Protests Spread
U.S. Closes Belarus Embassy, Authorizes Voluntary Departures For Russian Embassy
The State Department says it has suspended operations at the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and has authorized the voluntary departure of nonessential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on February 28.
Belarus is a staunch ally of Russia and is allowing Moscow to use its territory as a staging ground for attacks on Ukraine.
Russian Media Websites Hacked, Anonymous Claims Responsibility
Many Russian media outlets have been hacked, with anti-war messages being placed on their websites, as Russia continues its massive, unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Twitter accounts historically associated with Anonymous, the amorphous online activist community that first grabbed global attention about a decade ago, claimed it was behind the hacker attack.
Among the media outlets impacted were websites of such news agencies and newspapers as TASS, Kommersant, Izvestia, Fontanka, Forbes, and RBK.
"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin forces you to lie and puts you in danger. Why do we need it? So that Putin was added to textbooks? This is not our war, let's stop him!" one of the messages read.
"This statement will be removed, and some of us will be fired or even jailed. But we cannot stand it anymore," the statement signed by "Not indifferent journalists" said.
The official website of the Kremlin was down on February 26, following reports of denial-of-service attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
Anonymous also claimed it was behind that cyberattack as well.
Russia's Top Court Upholds Decision To Shut Down Memorial Rights Group
MOSCOW -- Russia's Supreme Court has upheld its previous decision to shut down one of the country's most venerated human rights groups, International Memorial, amid a continued crackdown on civil society in the country.
The Supreme Court announced its decision on February 28 following a hearing by its three judges who refused to allow defense witnesses to testify.
Supporters of International Memorial were barred from the courtroom in Moscow.
The court rejected an appeal filed by International Memorial's lawyers based on a request by the European Court of Human Rights to suspend the decision until another case brought by Russian NGOs, including Memorial International, challenging the legality of Russia's controversial "foreign agents" legislation was heard.
In December, the Supreme Court ruled that Memorial International, a stand-alone group and the umbrella organization for many regional branches and the Memorial Human Rights Center, should be liquidated for violating the "foreign agents" law.
Also in December, in a separate hearing, the Moscow City Court ordered the closure of the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center on the same charge.
The "foreign agent" law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
Rights activists have said there are no legal grounds to liquidate either of the organizations, which have been devoted since the late 1980s to researching and memorializing the crimes of the Soviet Union, as well as to promoting human rights in Russia and former Soviet republics.
They say the Prosecutor-General's Office's demand to shut down Memorial is "a politically motivated decision."
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and pretty much anyone who receives money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
RFE/RL has 18 Russian-national journalists on the government's "foreign agents" list and faces over $13 million in assessed fines.
Group Of Exiled Russian Public Figures Creates Anti-War Committee
A group of well-known, exiled Russian public figures have created an Anti-War Committee to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials responsible after they unleashed a "fratricidal war" against Ukraine last week.
Former tycoon and opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky announced the creation of the group, which also includes, among others, ex-world chess champion Garry Kasparov, opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, exiled former lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov, and leading economist Sergei Guriyev.
In a statement late on February 27, the group called on the world community to "take a principal position towards violators of the international law," adding that every person involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week must be held responsible for their actions.
"Direct participants of the invasion, such as the generals and political leadership of Russia who outlined the plan of the invasion, must be recognized as war criminals and face punishment for their deeds," the statement says.
The statement also says that "there is a clear difference between Russians, who have been dragged against their will into Putin's adventurous policies, and those who willingly assist Putin's regime in the ongoing fratricidal war."
"Being Russian citizens...we bear moral responsibility for failing to prevent the war, for allowing the treacherous attack of the Russian troops on a neighboring country," the statement says.
"The Anti-War Committee calls on all real patriots of Russia to consolidate against the aggressive dictatorship of Vladimir Putin despite any kind of political disputes, ideological differences, and personal sympathies or antipathies," the statement adds.
Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been held in Russian towns and cities since the first day of the attack, February 24. Almost 6,000 demonstrators have been detained since then.
Ukrainians Pour Across Western Border As UN Warns Refugee Numbers Could Hit Millions
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, mainly women and children, continue to pour across the country's western borders to flee fighting between invading Russian troops and Ukrainian forces amid warnings from the European Union that Moscow's unprovoked war risks displacing "over 7 million people."
The UN refugee agency said on February 27 that some 368,000 people had fled Ukraine over the four days since Russia launched its attack, with most entering EU members such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.
"We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years," Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for crisis management, said on February 27 after a meeting of EU interior ministers focused on the refugee flow out of Ukraine.
"Currently, the expected number of displaced Ukrainians is over 7 million people," he said, noting these were "rough estimates" from the United Nations as fighting on the ground prevented it from being able to make a more accurate assessment.
At the southeastern Polish city of Zamosc near the border with Ukraine, officials said about 4,000 refugees were being settled as locals scrambled to collect humanitarian aid.
One Ukrainian woman already on the Polish side of the border told Current Time she was anxiously awaiting instructions as to where she should go next.
The woman, who said she was from the central Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih, almost 1,000 kilometers away, said her children remained inside Ukraine and had told her, "They are bombarding everything here!"
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said more than 65,000 Ukrainians had arrived in his country over the past four days, with more expected after the government said it will allow all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine to enter Hungary as refugees.
"Hungary has a role to play in humanitarian disaster response and relief," Szijjarto said, adding that the government would send 100,000 liters of gasoline and diesel fuel to Ukrainian authorities for use by emergency services.
Meanwhile, the state railway company MAV said it would issue refugees a free "solidarity ticket" to any destination in Hungary to allow them to join friends or relatives.
Almost 50,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania, according to officials in the southeastern Balkan state, with about half leaving soon for other countries.
Moldova, which shares a long border with Ukraine, is also seeing a massive influx of refugees.
Authorities said that since the start of the invasion, more than 70,000 Ukrainian citizens had entered the tiny country of about 3.5 million people.
With reporting by Current Time's Maria Andreyeva
U.S. Embassy In Moscow Urges Americans To Leave Russia As Airspace Bans Widen
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has urged Americans to leave Russia immediately as airlines cancel flights because of the large number of countries closing their airspace to Russian flights over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines. U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," the embassy said in a statement on its website on February 27.
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War II, has unleashed a barrage of Western reprisals, including the closing of airspace to Russian flights.
Earlier on February 27, foreign ministers from the European Union said the bloc will close its airspace to Russian airlines and private jets after several other countries, both in Europe and around the world, had announced a similar ban in the past two days.
Moscow, for its part, has also banned planes from several countries from flying over its territory in a tit-for-tat move.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Mama, I Didn't Want To Come': Ukraine Asks Russians To ID Their Killed, Captured Relatives2
Anti-War Protests Break Out Across Belarus3
Protests Erupt In Russia, Worldwide Against Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine4
Russian POWs Say They Were Tricked, Threatened During Invasion5
Making Molotov Cocktails, Ukrainian Civilians Prepare To Defend Homes6
Phone Video Shows Russian Troops Firing In Kharkiv7
'At Least 500 Dead': Open-Source Analyst Gives Likely Russian Death Toll8
Kyiv Mayor Says 31 Dead In Capital From Russian Attacks, As Two Sides Agree To Hold Talks9
A Single Man In Ukraine Takes On A Russian Tank10
'He Has Changed': Putin's Words And Actions Raise Questions About His Rationality
Subscribe