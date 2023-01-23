News
Three More Belarusian 'Railway Guerrillas' On Trial For Trying To Derail Russian Military Moves
MINSK -- Three more Belarusian activists who were arrested for allegedly damaging railways in the country to disrupt the supply of Russian arms and troops to Ukraine have gone on trial in the eastern city of Mahilyou.
The trial of Dzmitry Klimau, Uladzimer Auramtsau, and Yauhen Minkevich started on January 23, the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said.
The activists are charged with high treason, conducting terrorist acts, and participating in terrorist activities. If convicted, they face lengthy prison terms.
Judge Ihar Shvedau is holding the trial behind closed doors.
"Since the trial is being held behind closed doors, the details of the case are not known," Vyasna said, noting the accused have already been detained for 10 months.
The three activists were among some 60 people arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging Belarusian railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms to Ukraine as part of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.
The campaign, called the "railways war," was initiated in Belarus by a group called BYPOL. Those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas."
Several "railway guerrillas" have already been handed lengthy prison terms. Earlier this month, a court in Minsk sentenced 40-year-old Vital Melnik to 13 years in a maximum-security prison after finding him guilty of terrorism, possessing illegal firearms, premeditated damage to state property, and publicly insulting the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western governments have slapped Belarus, like Russia, with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, and for Belarus's efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
- By Vlasta Lazur
Ukraine's SBU Responsible For Killing Of Banker Who Was Conduit For Russian Intelligence, Says Intel Chief
KYIV -- Ukrainian security agents were responsible for killing a Ukrainian banker who reportedly served as a crucial information conduit and negotiator with Russia in the run-up to last year's invasion, a top intelligence official said.
The comments, made by General Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, add further to the mystery surrounding the killing of Denys Kiryeyev, who was reportedly honored for his work four months after his death.
Budanov, who heads Ukraine's military intelligence agency, said "he believes the facts" and that Kiryeyev, who was a full-time employee of the agency, was killed by the Security Service of Ukraine, widely known as the SBU. Budanov did not say how long Kiryeyev had worked for the agency.
The agents killed Kiryeyev in an SBU car as they "conducted an operation" against him, he said.
"It's a fact that he was killed in that car by these operatives," Budanov, whose agency is known as the GUR, said in a January 21 phone interview.
Asked specifically if SBU agents killed "a Ukrainian hero," he told RFE/RL: "This is absolutely true."
Budanov's comments came three days after a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) story that examined the work of Kiryeyev, who had been employed for several Western banks and had developed ties with powerful businessmen in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk who had strong connections to Russia.
Kiryeyev's body was found on a Kyiv sidewalk on March 5, 12 days after Russia launched its invasion.
According to WSJ, Kiryeyev was investigated by the SBU on suspicion of passing information to Russian officials.
The SBU declined to answer questions from RFE/RL regarding Budanov's assertions. Ukraine's main law enforcement agency, the State Bureau of Investigation, declined to comment on Budanov's statement that it had opened a criminal probe of the killing.
In the interview, Budanov said that on the day of Kiryeyev's death he had been summoned for a meeting with SBU officials. He was accompanied by two GUR bodyguards, Budanov said, which was standard protocol.
On their way to the SBU headquarters, he said, the car Kiryeyev and his escorts were riding in was stopped by armed agents from the SBU's tactical unit, known as Alfa.
"Approximately 200 meters from the SBU's main building, a bus pulled out, that is, broke into oncoming traffic," he said. "Alfa agents ran out shouting 'SBU!' Agents burst out, saying they were from the SBU."
"Kiryeyev told everyone to stop," Budanov said. "Then he was transferred to a minibus that went not to the central building but several blocks away. Then what happened is what happened. His body fell out of that van. Those are the facts. Why didn't they go to the SBU building? Let the investigation answer this question."
Budanov confirmed that Kiryeyev had participated in high-level talks with Russian officials held in Belarus just four days after the invasion, and he said that the day before his death Kiryeyev was slated to travel by train again to Belarus for more talks -- at Budanov's directive.
"What was the purpose? I sent him there. And the first time and the second time, he had to get on the train right after he was supposed to visit the SBU," Budanov said. "The main task we set for him was to prolong the [negotiating] process in order to buy time. Because Mr. Kiryeyev personally knew two people from the negotiation process who represented the Russian side."
In an interview with the Baltic news agency Delfi on January 19, Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said Kiryeyev was killed due to a lack of coordination between the SBU and Budanov's agency.
Asked if he agreed with Podolyak's assessment, Budanov said: "I believe that the matter is much deeper. However, I will keep my opinion to myself. Let's evaluate only the facts."
In comments to RFE/RL, Fedir Venislavskiy, a parliamentary lawmaker and member of Zelenskiy's political faction, suggested that in the aftermath of the Russian invasion there had been several examples of "friendly fire" involving rival Ukrainian security agencies.
"Unfortunately, such 'friendly' fire killed people from various components of the security and defense sector," he said.
Another lawmaker, Roman Kostenko, who serves in a different political faction, said the SBU must explain what exactly happened and why. And even if Kiryeyev had been a Russian agent, he should have been prosecuted in Ukrainian courts.
"We should not turn into the Russian Federation, where sentences are handed down somewhere on the street or on the curbs," he told RFE/RL.
In July, Zelenskiy fired his childhood friend and head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov. The Ukrainian leader also sacked dozens of generals and other top officers in the SBU for their alleged role in allowing the Russian invasion to go forward.
Zelenskiy also gave a posthumous honor to Kiryeyev for "exceptional duty in defense of state sovereignty and state security," according to WSJ, and was buried with military honors in a Kyiv cemetery.
RFE/RL was unable to confirm Kiryeyev's posthumous honor.
Former Vagner Commander Who Was Seeking Asylum In Norway Apprehended By Police
A former commander of Russia's Vagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway has been apprehended by police, an official said in Oslo on January 23. "He is apprehended...and we are considering whether to seek a court's decision for internment," police lawyer Line Isaksen told Reuters, declining to give further details. Andrei Medvedev, who fled by crossing the Russian-Norwegian frontier in the Arctic, has said he was in fear for his life after witnessing the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners brought to the front lines in Ukraine. Medvedev's lawyer was not immediately available for comment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Wife Of Russian Officer Deported From Kazakhstan Asks For Political Asylum In France
The wife of an officer with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who was deported from Kazakhstan to Russia weeks ago is seeking political asylum in France after fearing she and her children may also be sent back home.
Yekaterina Zhilina told RFE/RL on January 22 that she and her children left Kazakhstan for Paris and asked for political asylum there. Self-exiled Russian journalist Yevgenia Baltatarova, who is currently based in Kazakhstan, said on Telegram that Kazakh prosecutors had expressed interest in Yekaterina Zhilina before her departure to France.
Mikhail Zhilin sent his family to Kazakhstan after Russian President Vladimir Putin in September announced a mobilization to support Russia’s armed forces fighting in Ukraine.
The 36-year-old FSB officer followed afterward, having to cross the border illegally after hiking through forests because, as an FSB officer, he was not allowed to leave the country and did not have a passport.
He sought political asylum in Kazakhstan, but his request was rejected. He was then arrested and subsequently deported to Russia in late December.
Zhilin was a shift supervisor in the special communications and information department of the FSB in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and was responsible for Putin's communications with regions in the Siberian Federal District.
After he fled, Russia put Zhilin on the international wanted list under the articles "desertion" and "illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation."
He was detained on September 26 by border guards in the Kazakh region of Abai as Astana followed through on its statement that it would extradite Russians wanted for evading mobilization if they were put on the international wanted list at home.
Zhilin's wife fears her husband could be the subject of torture back in Russia, where he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
EU Ministers Agree On New Package Of Sanctions Against Iran
EU ministers on January 23 agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, the Swedish EU presidency said. "Ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression. The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters," the presidency said in a tweet, without giving further detail. Sources told Reuters last week that EU foreign ministers would add 37 individual entries to the EU's sanctions against Iran on January 23. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyz Ministry Seeks To Stop Operations Of RFE/RL's Radio Azattyk
BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy Ministry has asked the Lenin district court in Bishkek to halt the media operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk and officially registered as Azattyk Media.
The ministry informed RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service about the move on January 23. It remains unclear when exactly the request was made.
According to the ministry, the request was made due to Radio Azattyk's refusal to remove from the Internet a video about clashes last year along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October after the media outlet refused to take down the video in question that was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America. Officials of the Central Asian nation have claimed the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The authorities' decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly has rejected the government’s move, saying the broadcaster takes its commitment to balanced reporting "seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has been criticized by domestic and international human rights watchdogs, Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
RFE/RL has appealed the move to block the sites with Bishkek's Birinchi Mai district court. The first hearing into the appeal is scheduled for January 26.
Moscow Expels Estonian Ambassador In Response To Cut In Russian Diplomats
Russia has told Estonian Ambassador to Moscow Margus Laidre that he has until February 7 to leave the country. The move comes after Estonia told Russia on January 11 to cut the number of diplomats it has in the Baltic nation to eight, equivalent to the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow by February 1. In its January 23 statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry said the level of diplomatic representation in both countries will be reduced from ambassadors to charge d'affaires. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has expelled three Russian diplomats. To read the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement, click here.
Leader Of Group Of Mothers And Wives Of Russian Soldiers Detained En Route To Moscow
Olga Tsukanova, the leader of the Council of Mothers and Wives of Russian Soldiers, was detained at the airport in the city of Samara on January 22. Tsukanova was on her way to Moscow, where she planned to hand to the Prosecutor-General's Office complaints from around 700 women in connection with what is happening with their sons and husbands who have been sent to fight in Ukraine. Tsukanova was released by police hours later but ordered to return for questioning. She says she may face a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Says It Cannot Brand Iran's IRGC As A Terror Group Before Court Ruling First
The European Union cannot list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity until an EU court has determined that it is one, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on January 23. The European Parliament last week called on the EU to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity, blaming it for the harsh repression of domestic protests and the supply of drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine. "It is something that cannot be decided without a court, a court decision first," Borrell told reporters before a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Pakistan Hit By Massive Electricity Outage
A nationwide electricity outage hit Pakistan on January 23, including its two largest cities, Karachi and Lahore. The hours-long outage, the second in the past two years, was caused by a fault in the national grid. "According to initial reports, the system frequency dropped at the national grid in the morning, which led to a massive breakdown," the Energy Ministry tweeted. "System maintenance work is progressing rapidly," it added. Limited power was later restored in parts of the capital, Islamabad, and the northwestern city of Peshawar. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Poland Says It Could Give Ukraine Tanks Without German Green Light As Fighting Rages In Donbas
Poland said on January 23 that it could deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition of countries even without Berlin's approval for the re-export of the German-made tank as Ukrainian forces staved off fresh waves of Russian attacks in the east.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose country is pushing for allies who have Leopards to send them to Ukraine, said Berlin's agreement is of "secondary importance" as Warsaw is more interested in building a consensus about the issue.
"We will ask for such permission, but this is an issue of secondary importance. Even if we did not get this approval...we would still transfer our tanks together with others to Ukraine," Morawiecki told reporters.
"The condition for us at the moment is to build at least a small coalition of countries."
Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania have also made a joint appeal to Germany to step up its leadership and send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, putting further pressure on Berlin to speed up its military aid for Kyiv.
Berlin has so far showed reluctance either for providing such tanks to Kyiv itself or allowing third countries that have Leopard tanks to send them to Ukraine. Germany has reportedly linked lifting its opposition to Washington's also sending Ukraine U.S.-made Abrams tanks.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock indicated on January 22 that the stalemate is nearing a conclusion, saying Berlin would be ready to authorize Poland to send Leopards to Ukraine.
"If we are asked the question, then we will not stand in the way," Baerbock told LCI television after a Franco-German summit meeting in Paris.
However, spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on January 23 did not confirm that this was the German government's official position.
"I would perhaps like to put it this way: If such a request were to be made in Germany, which is not the case at the moment, then there are well-established procedures for answering such a request. And we all abide by them," Hebestreit said, adding that it was important for Germany not to take a “reckless” step that might be regretted afterward.
“These are hard questions of life and death,” he said. “We have to ask what this means for the defense of our own country.”
Baerbock herself declined to further comment on the tank issue on January 23, saying just that Ukraine's allies should try to do everything possible to make sure Ukraine will win its war against Russia.
"It's important that we as an international community do everything we can to defend Ukraine, so that Ukraine wins and wins the right to live in peace and freedom again," Baerbock said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an interview on January 22 with German public broadcaster ARD, said that while a limited number of German-made tanks would not tilt the balance in Ukraine's favor on the battlefield, it would be a strong boost for his troops' morale.
"When the Russian Army, which has 1,000 tanks, is against us, no other country solves the problem by deciding to give us 10, 20, or 50 tanks," Zelenskiy said. "But they would do a very important thing -- they would motivate our soldiers to fight for their values. Because [such a gesture would] show that the whole world is with you."
Zelenskiy also criticized Germany's conditioning tank deliveries to the United States' doing the same thing.
"You can't do that.... This is not an issue between Germany and America, a competition of ambitions," Zelenskiy said.
"Of course, you can talk for another six months, level your influence. But people die here every day.... Simply, if you can give Leopards then give them," Zelenskiy told ARD.
WATCH: Ukraine held an emotional memorial ceremony in Kyiv on January 21 to honor the late Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and the 13 other victims killed when a helicopter crashed into a kindergarten and the surrounding residential area of Brovary, close to the capital, on January 18.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 23 that differences between allies over whether to provide tanks to Kyiv proved there was "nervousness" within the NATO military alliance, and that it was the Ukrainian people who would "pay for the pseudo-support" if the West delivers tanks.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces held out against a fresh wave of Russian attacks in the east, the military said on January 23.
Russian forces attempted to advance in three directions in the past 24 hours but were repelled, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily update, adding that the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been under way for months, remained the main target of Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
EU Foreign Policy Chief Hopes Bloc Can Agree On Next Tranche Of Aid To Ukraine
The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said he hopes member states would be able to approve another 500 million euro ($545.00 million) tranche in aid money for Ukraine during a foreign ministers' meeting on January 23. Borrell said he was hopeful EU members would reach an agreement on the funds, which are part of the European Peace Facility. Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel called on EU governments to push forward with consultations on using $300 billion worth of confiscated Russian central bank assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Foreign Ministers Of Bulgaria, North Macedonia Visit Hospitalized Victim Of Ethnic Violence
The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia visited a hospitalized citizen of North Macedonia who identifies as Bulgarian after he was severely injured in an attack. Hristiyan Pendikov, an employee of a Bulgarian cultural center in Ohrid, North Macedonia, was transported to Sofia with a severe brain injury. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov told reporters on January 22 that his country will not give up the protection of the rights of its community in North Macedonia. Bujar Osmani, the foreign minister of North Macedonia, said that his country will do everything to make sure there is zero tolerance for violence. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Germany Won't Stand In The Way Of Poland Sending Leopard Tanks To Ukraine, Foreign Minister Says
Germany is prepared to authorize Poland to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on January 22, after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lashed out at Berlin over its refusal to agree to allow NATO members to send the tanks unless the United States sent its Abrams battle tanks.
Germany faced mounting criticism and pressure from European countries over its opposition to sending the tanks to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion.
"If we are asked the question, then we will not stand in the way," Baerbock told LCI television after a Franco-German summit meeting in Paris. "We know how important these tanks are, and this is why we are discussing this now with our partners. We need to make sure people's lives are saved and Ukraine's territory liberated."
Morawiecki told the PAP agency earlier that Germany's position on sending the tanks was "unacceptable," adding that innocent people were dying every day while Ukraine's allies debated sending the tanks.
Germany also faced pressure from the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, which made a joint call to Germany on January 21, urging it to step up its leadership and send its main battle tanks to Ukraine.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius did not immediately confirm Baerbock's statement but said that there would be a decision soon on tanks, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said all weapons deliveries to Ukraine so far had taken place in close coordination with Western partners.
"We will do that in the future," he said.
A top U.S. lawmaker, meanwhile, said he supported sending even a symbolic number of M1 Abrams battle tanks to break the deadlock.
“Germany will not put one tank in…until we give them reassurances we are going to put our Abrams in,” U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas) said on CNN. “If we did that publicly, that would unleash so many Leopard tanks because there are 10 other nations that are looking for Germany to sign off on the tanks that they have given them.”
Mark Cancian, a military analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, agreed that the United States could donate a small number of M1 Abrams to unlock Germany's approval for Leopards.
Under such a situation, Ukraine could potentially receive 100 to 150 Leopards from NATO allies over several months, he said, noting the number of Leopards produced was about 2,000.
Cancian told RFE/RL that the number of tank deliveries to Ukraine currently being discussed -- 14 from the British and 15 from Poland -- isn't enough to have an important impact.
"Scale is important," he said. "I think at 100, 150 [units], it starts having an important battlefield impact. It's not going to be a game changer, but you'll notice that their armed forces are more effective."
McCaul, who is chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Russia’s decision to appoint General Valery Gerasimov to take charge of the Ukraine campaign means that Russia is “going to start a major offensive on the eastern flank in the Donbas” and tanks can help stop that.
McCaul stressed that the United States would not have to send very many Abrams tanks.
“All we have to do is unleash what Germany has and the 10 other countries in NATO have. NATO has to share the burden. NATO countries are sharing the burden,” he said.
He added that an agreement to send them also would mean the release of additional tactical missiles that can reach Crimea and “take out the Iranian drones.”
Asked whether providing Ukraine with battle tanks could cause an escalation in the war, McCaul brushed away concerns, saying the United States and other Ukrainian allies had heard Russian warnings before.
The head of Russia's State Duma earlier on January 22 said that the promised deliveries of additional weapons to Kyiv could heighten the war in Ukraine to a new level that could result in a "global catastrophe."
Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on Telegram that "if Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories...this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons."
The comments by the head of Russia's lower house of parliament were broadly taken to mean nuclear weapons, and he has now joined other high-ranking Russian officials who have recently threatened a significant escalation of the unprovoked war the Kremlin launched against Ukraine 11 months ago.
WATCH: "There is deep cold, frozen earth, and fighting." RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir sent this special report after spending time recently on the front line in Soledar. After he filed this material, Russian forces claimed to have seized control of the town but this has not been independently confirmed.
The latest package of military equipment announced by the Ukraine Defense Contact Group includes air-defense systems, Humvees, ammunition for artillery, and missiles for the High-Mobility Advanced Rocket Systems (HIMARs).
The package is sufficient for Kyiv’s forces to make progress defending Ukrainian territory and take back territory occupied by Russia, Pentagon spokesman U.S. Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said after it was announced during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
McCaul said there was enough support from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress to continue approving such military aid, and Cancian said this is "the most important" thing for Ukraine, along with the backing of NATO allies.
"Looking long term, that's much more important than any particular item in the aid package. [Ukraine] cannot survive or win if the amount of aid goes down substantially or dries up," he said.
He also dismissed the idea that Leopard deliveries would cross some line for Moscow.
"This idea that Leopards are the thing that is just going to break the camel's back -- no, they're not escalatory," he said.
With reporting by CNN
Ukrainian Government Official Dismissed After Arrest On Suspicion Of Embezzlement
A senior Ukrainian government official has been sacked following his arrest on allegations of corruption and after the Defense Ministry launched an internal audit to look into contracts that allegedly charge inflated prices.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the dismissal of Vasyl Lozynskiy on January 22 in a statement on Telegram. Lozynskiy had held the post of deputy minister for the development of communities, territories, and infrastructure since May 2020.
The Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement that the decision to dismiss the official was adopted at Shmyhal’s initiative during an extraordinary meeting on January 22.
“The Government of Ukraine is guided by the principle of zero tolerance for corruption and continues to build anti-corruption infrastructure,” the statement said.
Lozynskiy was arrested on January 21 by the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on suspicion of embezzlement.
The NABU said that Lozynskiy had received $400,000 “to facilitate the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of equipment and generators at inflated prices."
Generators are in high demand in Ukraine amid electricity shortages following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry denied reports that it had grossly inflated food prices in a recent contract, but announced it would launch an internal audit and hold an emergency meeting with Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on January 23.
Local media reports accused the ministry of having signed a deal at prices "two to three times higher" than current rates for basic foodstuffs.
The Defense Ministry called the reports "false" and said it purchases products "in accordance with the procedure established by the law."
If violations in the activities of Defense Ministry officials are detected during the audit, "they will be held accountable in accordance with current law," the ministry added.
The minister of Infrastructure and regional development, Oleksandr Kubrakov, commented on the dismissal of Lozynskiy on Facebook, noting that a reorganization involving the Ministry of Community, Territorial, and Infrastructure Development began at the end of December and is still ongoing.
"When making personnel decisions in the new ministry, we were guided by the need to preserve institutional memory, but, obviously, not like this,” he said on January 22.
Kubrakov said he has instructed the ministry's team to launch an audit of all active ministry projects, including budget funds, funds from international financial institutions, and technical assistance projects.
With reporting by AFP
Spanish Authorities Smash Ring Exploiting Ukrainians Who Fled War
Spanish police have broken up a gang that operated three illegal tobacco factories employing Ukrainians who fled to escape Russia's invasion. The operation is believed to have smuggled "large quantities" of tobacco transformed into counterfeit cigarettes that were sold across Spain and neighboring countries, Spanish police said in a statement on January 22. Police said the ring employed Ukrainians who moved to Spain illegally or arrived as war refugees. They lived "crammed into prefabricated modules” and worked long hours, while the gang leaders "laundered large amounts of money" and lived "a life of luxury" in the resort of Marbella, the statement said.
Former Turkmen President Decreed, 'National Leader,' Chairman Of 'Supreme' Legislative Body
Former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has officially been named as chairman of the country's People's Council (Halk Maslahaty) under its new mandate as an independent legislative body.
The transition of the People's Council as parliament's house of representatives into the "supreme body of the people's power" was announced on January 21, and Berdymukhammedov was installed as its head by presidential decree later the same day.
Turkmenistan's president is Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov's son Serdar Berdymukhammedov, who was handed the post by his father last year. Also on January 21, Serdar Berdymukhammedov signed a law granting his father the title of "national leader of the Turkmen people."
The People's Council will now be separate from parliament and will be the "supreme power" in supervising all branches of rule with the right to change the constitution, adopt constitutional laws, and determine domestic and foreign policies.
Members of the council are not elected and it consists of officials, regional representatives, and prominent members of unions and public organizations. The makeup of the remaining house in parliament is scheduled to be determined in an election on January 26.
The reformation of the parliament structure to once again make it a unicameral organ is apparently aimed at making Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov the paramount leader of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
In September 2020, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who was president from 2006 to 2022, turned the single-chamber parliament into a bicameral legislature by announcing the creation of the new upper house, the People's Council, and proclaiming himself as its chairman even though the constitution did not allow presidents to lead such a body.
Critics have said Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov's moves were made to secure his lifetime leadership and the eventual succession of the presidency to his son, Serdar, and his grandchildren.
Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has also been accused of suppressing dissent during his presidency, and critics have seen few changes since Serdar Berdymukhammedov was sworn in as president in March last year.
With reporting by AP
Russian State Duma Head Joins Officials Warning Of Nuclear Retaliation In Ukraine
The head of Russia's State Duma has said that the promised deliveries of additional weapons to Kyiv by Western countries could heighten the war in Ukraine to a new level that could result in a "global catastrophe."
Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on January 22 that "if Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories...this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons."
The comments by the head of Russia's lower house of parliament were broadly taken to mean nuclear weapons, and he has now joined other high-ranking Russian officials who have recently threatened a significant escalation of the unprovoked war the Kremlin launched against Ukraine 11 months ago.
The comments also come after representatives of 54 countries gathered last week in Germany to coordinate additional military aid for Ukraine.
The members of the Ukraine Contact Group on January 20 announced a new package of arms deliveries -- including air-defense systems, missiles, and mechanized armor-- aimed at helping Ukraine succeed in an expected counteroffensive to push Russian forces out of Ukrainian territory.
In September, Russia claimed to have annexed four Ukrainian territories -- the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the southern Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions -- following what were widely considered to be sham referendums.
The move to annex the Ukrainian territories seven months into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was condemned by the United Nations, and has only been recognized by Russian allies Syria and North Korea.
In 2014, Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula after Russian forces occupied the territory, and backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions fighting against Kyiv. Ukraine has vowed to recapture all of its territory occupied by Russian forces and says that relinquishing territory to Russia is nonnegotiable in any future peace talks.
Volodin put the onus on Washington and Brussels to prevent an escalation of the war in Ukraine, in which Russian forces have been condemned internationally for alleged war crimes and striking civilian targets and energy infrastructure in an attempt to lessen Ukrainians' resolve during winter.
"Members of [U.S] Congress, deputies of the Bundestag, the National Assembly of France, and other European parliaments must realize their responsibility to humanity," Volodin wrote. "With their decisions, Washington and Brussels are leading the world to a terrible war: to a completely different military action than today."
Volodin also described purported arguments by nuclear powers that they have not used weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts as "untenable," saying "these states did not face a situation where there was a threat to the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country."
The Kremlin has portrayed its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which it says has evolved into a proxy war with the United States and European states, as necessary to eliminate an existential threat to Russia. The suggestion that NATO or other Western countries pose such a threat has been roundly dismissed by Western capitals.
On January 19, former President Dmitry Medvedev, warned NATO that the defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war.
"A nuclear power losing in a conventional war can provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war," Medvedev, a hawkish ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wrote on Telegram. "Nuclear powers have not lost major conflicts on which their fate depends."
The same day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russia would retaliate if Western weapons were used to target Russian-occupied Crimea, saying "it is simply impossible to defeat Russia."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, said ahead of the meeting of Ukrainian donor countries in Germany that the prospect of additional arms deliveries "will mean bringing the conflict to a whole new level, which, of course, will not bode well from the point of view of global and pan-European security."
Iran Warns EU Of 'Reciprocal' Response To Guards Terror Label Vote
Iran has warned the European Union that it would take "reciprocal" measures after the European Parliament voted to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. "The parliament [of Iran] is working to place elements of European countries' armies on the terrorist list," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter on January 22. Members of the European Parliament voted on January 18 to include the IRGC on the 27-nation bloc's terror list in "light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia."
Poland Slams 'Unacceptable' German Stance On Leopard Tanks
Poland's prime minister has lashed out at Germany's failure to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine, branding the country's stance "unacceptable." Berlin has been hesitant to send the heavy-duty tanks or allow other nations to transfer them to Kyiv. "Germany's attitude is unacceptable. It has been almost a year since the war began. Innocent people are dying every day," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the PAP agency on January 22. On January 20, around 50 countries agreed to provide Kyiv with billions of dollars' worth of military hardware, including armored vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.
Serbian Mother Of Missing American Woman Seeks Official Information From U.S. About Case
The Serbian mother of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since January 1 will ask the United States for information about her daughter’s disappearance, Serbia’s Foreign Ministry said on January 21. Milanka Ljubicic, the mother of Ana Walshe, has asked to receive documentation about the case as next of kin, the ministry said. Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, has been charged with murder, and the couple’s three young children have been placed in state custody. Prosecutors said earlier this week that Brian Walshe had searched for ways to dismember and dispose of a body. Ana Walshe’s body has not been found. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukrainian Military Says Russia Advancing In Three Directions As Air Strikes Increase
Russian forces are advancing in three directions but continue to concentrate their main efforts on an offensive in the Bakhmut direction, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on January 22.
The General Staff said there had been "unsuccessful offensive actions" conducted in the Zaporizhzhya, Avdiyivka, and Lyman directions, while Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk, Novopavlovsk, and Kherson were "defending themselves."
Russian forces near Bakhmut are increasingly using aerial strikes as they continue their advance on the city in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, the General Staff said in a report earlier on January 22.
It reported dozens of air strikes across Ukraine on January 21, but the number of attacks reported on January 22 was lower.
According to the General Staff, the Russian military carried out five air strikes on positions of the defense forces compared with 27 air strikes the day before, and shelling from multiple rocket launchers in at least 20 instances, down from 55 reports of shelling the day before.
Russian forces also launched a missile attack on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff said.
The reports could not be independently verified by RFE/RL. There were no reports of casualties.
The General Staff also said Ukrainian forces struck areas where enemy personnel have concentrated as well as two ammunition depots.
Vagner Group mercenary soldiers are playing a significant role for the Russian side in the battle for Bakhmut.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on January 20 that the private military company was "literally throwing bodies into a meat grinder" to capture Bakhmut and the town of Soledar about 20 kilometers away.
Military analysts have said that while the capture of Bakhmut would have symbolic significance for Russia, it would not be important from a strategic point of view and would not result in any significant shift in the war.
Kyiv has called on its Western partners to provide more weaponry, including heavy tanks, especially German-made Leopards, as Russia appears to be readying for large-scale operations beyond Ukraine's Donbas region.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock indicated that a stalemate over providing the Leopard tanks is nearing a conclusion. She said Berlin is ready to authorize Poland to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
"If we are asked the question, then we will not stand in the way," Baerbock told LCI television after a Franco-German summit meeting in Paris. "We know how important these tanks are and this is why we are discussing this now with our partners. We need to make sure people's lives are saved and Ukraine's territory liberated."
U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas), said earlier that the United States should agree to send Abrams tanks as requested by Germany to to break the stalemate and "unleash" the Leopard tanks.
Speaking on CNN, McCaul also said Russia’s decision to appoint General Valery Gerasimov to take charge of the Ukraine campaign means that Moscow is “going to start a major offensive on the eastern flank in the Donbas,” and tanks can help stop that.
The secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, agreed with the assessment in an opinion piece published by Ukrainian Pravda. He said under Gerasimov, Russia is concentrating resources, raising reserves, restoring combat capability' and looking for the most vulnerable areas of the Ukrainian front."
Based on recently announced military reforms, Moscow is also preparing for an extended conventional military threat outside the Ukrainian theater of war, according to British intelligence.
Britain's Defense Intelligence made the assessment on January 22 in commenting on Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's announcement this week that reforms would add 1.5 million personnel to the military within three years and reestablish two military districts in Russia.
The plans "signal that the Russian leadership highly likely assesses that an enhanced conventional military threat will endure for many years beyond the current Ukraine war," British intelligence said. However, it added, "Russia will highly likely struggle to staff and equip the planned expansion."
With reporting by CNN and AFP
Black Sea Grain Exports Still Facing Obstacles, Zelenskiy Tells Agriculture Ministers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the removal of obstructions that he said continue to disrupt food exports from his country's Black Sea ports.
Speaking on January 21 to an international conference of agriculture ministers in Berlin, Zelenskiy also urged participants to support the Black Sea Grain Initiative -- the program that for nearly six months has enabled exports of grain and other foodstuffs through Ukraine's major ports on the sea.
"The world needs more determination and more cooperation to stop the aggressions that are disrupting the food market,” Zelenskiy told the conference in a video message. “Stop any nation that blockades the sea and destroys food supply chains. Prosecute any tyrant who tries to make hunger a tool of his policy."
Before the Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed in late July, Ukraine -- a critical supplier of grains, oilseeds, and vegetable oils to global markets -- and other countries accused Russia of using hunger as a weapon by blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations reached the agreement, which also paved the way for Russian food and fertilizer to reach global markets. The shipments are monitored by a joint coordination center in Istanbul that includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey.
Zelenskiy said there currently are more than 100 ships lined up near the Bosphorus waiting to be inspected. He claimed that ships are being detained for weeks while Russian representatives block the inspections.
This could affect food prices in Europe and mean a growing risk of social instability for Asia, he warned. For countries in Africa such as Ethiopia or Sudan it could mean empty dining tables for thousands of families, Zelenskiy added.
Russia on January 21 denied blockading Ukrainian grain ships and blamed Kyiv for creating an "artificial traffic jam."
It said there currently are 64 ships at anchor off Ukrainian ports and in inspection zones.
“The order of their inspection is determined by the Ukrainian side, Russian representatives have no influence on this at all," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the dpa news agency.
With reporting by dpa
Russia Stages Military Exercise Near Moscow Days After Images Showing Air Defense Installation Began Circulating
The Russian Defense Ministry said on January 21 that it held a training exercise in the Moscow region on repelling air attacks on military industrial and administrative facilities.
The ministry announced the exercise in a statement, saying that it involved an S-300 antiaircraft missile system.
"As they marched, soldiers repelled an attack by a mock enemy sabotage group on a military convoy," the statement said.
The ministry said 150 soldiers took part in the exercise but did not say where in the Moscow region the training took place.
The exercise took place days after images showing Russian officials installing air defense systems on the rooftop of the Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow and elsewhere near the city began circulating on social media.
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the images. Asked whether the photos indicated that Russia was concerned Moscow could be a target, he referred questions to the Defense Ministry.
"They are responsible for ensuring the security of the country in general and the capital in particular, therefore it is better to ask the Defense Ministry about all measures that are taken," Peskov told reporters on January 20.
The State Duma Defense Committee called the photos and videos fakes.
Ulterior Motives?
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report on January 20 that the possible deployment of air defense systems in Moscow was not associated with the threat of an attack from Ukraine and is most likely based on ulterior motives.
“The Kremlin likely deployed the air defense systems in Moscow to generate inflammatory images that portray the war as more threatening to the Russian public,” the U.S.-based ISW said.
It added that is unlikely that the Kremlin believes that Ukraine would target Moscow but likely that the Kremlin engaged in the activities “to prepare the Russian domestic information space for a protracted war in Ukraine and further sacrifices.”
Reports about the deployment of air defense systems in Moscow also may demonstrate the intention of Russian authorities to draw parallels with World War II, presenting Ukraine as a country that poses a real threat to Russia, the ISW said.
This is likely meant to increase Russian support for the war effort and any further mobilization by “absurdly portraying Ukraine as threatening Moscow and the rest of the Russian heartland in a way to the way Nazi Germany did during its invasion of the Soviet Union,” the institute said.
Photos and videos showing antiaircraft missile systems installed on rooftops in central Moscow and near the residence of President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo, as well as near the Ostafyevo airport, began to appear on Russian social networks earlier this week.
One of the systems, the Pantsir S-1, was installed on the helipad of the main building of the Russian Defense Ministry, but the date of its installation could not be determined. Earlier, new S-400 air defense systems were seen on the outskirts of Moscow.
Reports on the installation of air defense systems on the rooftops of buildings in Moscow made note of drone attacks last month on Russian military airfields near Ryazan and Saratov, hundreds of kilometers from the battlefield in Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Currency Falls To Record Low Amid Isolation, Sanctions
Iran's currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar amid the country's increasing isolation and possible new European Union sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The dollar was selling for as much as 447,000 rials on Iran's unofficial market on January 21 compared with 430,500 the previous day, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. The rial has lost 29 percent of its value since nationwide protests following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
