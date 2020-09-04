Belarusian Journalists Face Trial Amid Crackdown On Postelection Protests

MINSK -- Six Belarusian journalists who were detained earlier this week while covering an anti-government protest in Minsk are expected to go on trial on September 4 as the authorities continue their crackdown on dissent following a disputed election that gave President Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth-straight term.

The journalists were covering a student rally demanding the resignation of Lukashenka on September 1 when they were detained by police near the Dinamo district stadium.

They have since remained in pretrial detention in the capital.

If convicted of participating in an illegal rally, the journalists could face a fine or up to 15 days of administrative arrest.

The reporters are working for the Belarusian independent news website Tut.by; the local Komosomolskaya pravda v Belarusi daily, and the independent news agency BelaPAN.

Hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets across Belarus to protest the "rigged" results of the August 9 vote.

The protesters are calling on the 66-year-old Belarusian leader to step down after 26 years in power, release all political prisoners, and hold free and fair elections.

The authorities have tried to halt the protest movement with threats and the prosecution of protesters, political activists, and journalists covering the demonstrations.

The crackdown has drawn condemnation from human rights groups, media freedom watchdogs, and the international community.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on September 2 urged the Belarusian authorities to "stop this pattern of detaining and harassing journalists covering peaceful protests."

The next day, Britain and Canada said in a joint statement to the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that they were "extremely concerned" by the treatment of journalists and independent media in Belarus.

The statement cited "numerous credible reports" of the "excessive use of violence" by Belarusian authorities against journalists, as well as peaceful protesters, and human rights defenders, and political opponents since the disputed presidential vote.

Crisis In Belarus Read our coverage as Belarusians take to the streets to demand the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and call for new elections after official results from the August 9 presidential poll gave Lukashenka a landslide victory.

"Though the strain faced by independent media has been made evident before, during, and after the presidential elections, in the past week Belarusian authorities have made greater moves to hinder the free press," the statement said, adding that more than 70 independent news websites had been blocked.

About 50 journalists were detained on August 27-28 for accreditation checks and some foreign reporters were subsequently deported and banned from Belarus for five years, it also noted.

At least 17 journalists, including four from RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, had their accreditations revoked.

Meanwhile, at least 13 people were detained during peaceful protests in Minsk and the city of Mahilyou on September 3, according to the Vyasna human right center.

Those detained included a photographer working for Tut.by. Zmitser Brushko was released a few hours later after being charged with petty hooliganism for allegedly pushing a police officer.