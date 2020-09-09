Belarusian Opposition Fears One Of Last Presidium Members Detained

Colleagues of one of the last free members of the Belarusian opposition's top organizing body still in the country say they have lost contact with Maksim Znak and fear he has been detained.

Their concerns come amid an intensifying crackdown by forces loyal to embattled President Alyaksandr Lukashenka that has included suspected abductions and forced deportations one month into massive protests after a disputed election.

Znak's associates told the independent Russian-language Tut.by news website on September 9 that he failed to log on for a planned interview via the Internet from the headquarters of jailed opposition politician Viktar Babaryka earlier in the day.

When they called his phone, they said, Znak hurriedly said that "somebody came here" and hung up. Then a text message came from his phone that said only "masks," after which his telephone went unanswered.

On September 7, another member of the presidium of the opposition's Coordination Council, Maryya Kalesnikava, was snatched off the street in Minsk by masked men.

She and two other opposition organizers turned up the next day at Belarus's border with Ukraine in an apparent attempt to expel her, although she reportedly tore up her passport to avoid deportation.

Belarus's authorities, who had denied Kalesnikava was in custody, later acknowledged that she had been detained.

The opposition leaders she was with at the border, council press secretary Anton Randyonkau and executive secretary Ivan Krautsou, reportedly are in Ukraine.

Disrupted Council

The Coordination Council has pressed for a peaceful transition of power since election officials declared Lukashenka the runaway winner of an August 9 vote they say was fraudulent.

It was set up by presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a political novice who has continued to press for Lukashenka's exit and a new election from Lithuanian exile.

Znak is one of two members of the Coordination Council's presidium who have managed to continue working inside the country.

The other is ailing Nobel Prize-winning writer Svetlana Alexievich, whose health problems have kept her from attending planning meetings but not from speaking out against Lukashenka.

The opposition presidium's five other members have been either arrested or forced to leave the country.

This week's disappearances elicited accusations from the European Union that the embattled Belarusian regime was using kidnapping and intimidation to quash more than four weeks of unprecedented protests.

Thousands of people have been arrested, journalists have been harassed and expelled, and clips have emerged of Lukashenka's security services brutally abusing detainees since the vote.

Germany, which currently holds the rotating EU Presidency, has demanded information on those who went missing and the release of political prisoners.

An unnamed senior official in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said on September 8 that the United States was “extremely concerned by continued human rights violations” in Belarus. The official said the forced expulsion of opposition figures is one of the methods Minsk “is using in its attempts to deny freedom of speech.”

