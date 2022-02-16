Ukraine Marks 'Day Of Unity' As Biden Says Russian Invasion Still Possible

Ukraine on February 16 marks a "day of unity" as tensions remain high amid a warning by U.S. President Joe Biden that an invasion by Russia remains a possibility.

Biden said on February 15 that the United States has not yet seen evidence of a Russian withdrawal from areas near the border with Ukraine, despite an earlier announcement by Moscow that it had started pulling back some troops from the area.

“That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said, adding Russian troops -- which he estimated at more than 150,000 -- remain “very much in a threatening position.”

Biden reiterated that the United States would be ready to hit Russia hard with sanctions if it invades Ukraine, but held out hope that diplomacy would still work.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decreed February 16 an official Day of Unity in the hope that it would mark a patriotic outpouring after U.S. reports suggested Russia could potentially launch its attack on Ukraine as early as February 16.

The U.S. president warned that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia would inflict an "immense" toll on both nations.

"If Russia does invade in the days or weeks ahead, the human cost for Ukraine will be immense, and the strategic cost for Russia will also be immense," Biden said in a 10-minute address to the nation.

Biden also spoke directly to the Russian people.

“To the citizens of Russia: You are not our enemy, and I don’t believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine," Biden said.

Tensions appeared to ease on February 15 after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow and said that he was open to further talks with the West on his demands.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had begun to withdraw some troops located near Ukraine’s border, raising hopes of a de-escalation of tensions.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance has yet to see signs on the ground to back up Russian claims.

However, Stoltenberg, who chairs a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers that begins on February 16, said there are signs from Moscow that it is willing to continue dialogue, giving some room for hope that a crisis in the region can be averted.

Russia is using the troop buildup as coercion to get the United States and NATO to agree to sweeping security demands, including a ban on Ukraine’s membership in the Western alliance and a rollback of NATO’s advances in Central and Eastern Europe since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Biden said the United States rejects those demands but has put several “concrete ideas” on the table, including arms control and transparency measures, to advance “the common security” needs of the West and Russia.

“We will continue our diplomatic efforts in close consultation with our allies and our partners. As long as there is hope of diplomatic resolution that prevents the use of force and avoids incredible human suffering that would follow, we will pursue it,” he said.

At a joint news conference with Scholz, Putin said, "We are ready to work further together. We are ready to go down the negotiations track," as he mentioned a partial pullback of Russian troops.

Scholz said he saw some hints of progress in his talks with Putin and called Russian claims of a troop pullback a “good sign” toward de-escalating a crisis that has reverberated far beyond Europe.

"There were enough points of departure indicating a good development," he said. "It shows that it is worth sticking with it and trying to make progress despite broad points of disagreement."



Putin said Russia “of course” does not want to see the outbreak of war but added he was disappointed that there had not been a constructive response to Russia's security demands.

