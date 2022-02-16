News
Ukraine Marks 'Day Of Unity' As Biden Says Russian Invasion Still Possible
Ukraine on February 16 marks a "day of unity" as tensions remain high amid a warning by U.S. President Joe Biden that an invasion by Russia remains a possibility.
Biden said on February 15 that the United States has not yet seen evidence of a Russian withdrawal from areas near the border with Ukraine, despite an earlier announcement by Moscow that it had started pulling back some troops from the area.
“That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said, adding Russian troops -- which he estimated at more than 150,000 -- remain “very much in a threatening position.”
Biden reiterated that the United States would be ready to hit Russia hard with sanctions if it invades Ukraine, but held out hope that diplomacy would still work.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decreed February 16 an official Day of Unity in the hope that it would mark a patriotic outpouring after U.S. reports suggested Russia could potentially launch its attack on Ukraine as early as February 16.
The U.S. president warned that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia would inflict an "immense" toll on both nations.
"If Russia does invade in the days or weeks ahead, the human cost for Ukraine will be immense, and the strategic cost for Russia will also be immense," Biden said in a 10-minute address to the nation.
Biden also spoke directly to the Russian people.
“To the citizens of Russia: You are not our enemy, and I don’t believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine," Biden said.
Tensions appeared to ease on February 15 after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow and said that he was open to further talks with the West on his demands.
Earlier in the day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had begun to withdraw some troops located near Ukraine’s border, raising hopes of a de-escalation of tensions.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance has yet to see signs on the ground to back up Russian claims.
However, Stoltenberg, who chairs a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers that begins on February 16, said there are signs from Moscow that it is willing to continue dialogue, giving some room for hope that a crisis in the region can be averted.
Russia is using the troop buildup as coercion to get the United States and NATO to agree to sweeping security demands, including a ban on Ukraine’s membership in the Western alliance and a rollback of NATO’s advances in Central and Eastern Europe since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Biden said the United States rejects those demands but has put several “concrete ideas” on the table, including arms control and transparency measures, to advance “the common security” needs of the West and Russia.
“We will continue our diplomatic efforts in close consultation with our allies and our partners. As long as there is hope of diplomatic resolution that prevents the use of force and avoids incredible human suffering that would follow, we will pursue it,” he said.
At a joint news conference with Scholz, Putin said, "We are ready to work further together. We are ready to go down the negotiations track," as he mentioned a partial pullback of Russian troops.
Scholz said he saw some hints of progress in his talks with Putin and called Russian claims of a troop pullback a “good sign” toward de-escalating a crisis that has reverberated far beyond Europe.
"There were enough points of departure indicating a good development," he said. "It shows that it is worth sticking with it and trying to make progress despite broad points of disagreement."
Putin said Russia “of course” does not want to see the outbreak of war but added he was disappointed that there had not been a constructive response to Russia's security demands.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, TASS, AP, and Politico
Swiss Trading Giant Sells Stake In Russian Oil Firm After EU Sanctions
Switzerland-based mining and commodities trading giant Glencore has said it recently sold its stake in a Russian oil company after its founder was placed under sanctions by the European Union.
Glencore, a publicly traded company, announced on February 15 that it agreed at the end of 2021 to exit its minority stake in Russneft, a small Russian oil producer founded by Mikhail Gutseriyev.
The 63-year-old Gutseriyev, who is from Ingushetia in Russia's North Caucusus, was hit by sanctions in June by the European Union for his close ties to Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the authoritarian leader of Belarus.
The billionaire was one of several tycoons included in EU sanctions to punish Lukashenka for human rights abuses against the peaceful Belarusian opposition.
Russneft supplies Belarus with crude oil, while Gutseriyev has been supporting the development of a digital economy in the country. He has also been investing billions of dollars in a potash complex since Lukashenka awarded him a license to it.
CEO Gary Nagle said Glencore sold the Russneft stake because it was no longer a material asset for the company. The Swiss company had reportedly been discussing selling the stake for a few years.
Nagle declined to disclose the sales price or the buyer.
Glencore, which trades on the London Stock Exchange, is valued at $75 billion.
Analysts say the timing of the sale may be tied to the European sanctions, which made it difficult for Glencore to sell Russneft's oil.
The sale also comes amid deeply strained relations between the West and Russia over the Kremlin's aggressive actions toward Ukraine.
The United States has said Russia's massive troop buildup near Ukraine appears to be a prelude to an invasion. Russia denies having such plans.
The United States and the EU have threatened to slap severe sanctions on Russia should it attack Ukraine, raising the risks for Western companies operating in the country.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Official Sees Verification, Guarantees As 'Integral' To Revived Nuclear Deal
A top Iranian security official has indicated that verification and guarantees would be among the things needed to reach an agreement to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.
"Verification and providing a guarantee is an integral part of a good deal," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Twitter.
Iran has previously said that it needs a verification process for the process of lifting Western sanctions and guarantees that the United States will not again leave the agreement and that it honors its commitments.
The original deal lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for significant restrictions on its nuclear activities. The sanctions were reimposed after then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.
Iran continues to insist on the lifting of sanctions as the first condition for reviving the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Talks have been taking place in Vienna to revive the JCPOA. Direct talks with Iran involve negotiators from Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia. The United States is taking part indirectly.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on February 14 that an agreement to restore the 2015 nuclear deal was "at hand" and told a news conference in Tehran that Iran was "serious and ready to reach a good agreement."
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss spoke with Amir-Abdollahian on February 14, telling him it was time for final decisions, a Foreign Office statement on February 15 said.
Truss also reiterated her determination to secure the release of British nationals detained in Iran. The Foreign Office said the government was committed to paying a historical debt owed to Iran and was exploring payment options as a matter of urgency.
The talks have been taking place amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances. Western powers see the advances as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.
Saudi Arabia's SPA state news agency reported on February 15 that the government had expressed its support for "U.S. efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Website Among Several Hit By Cyberattack
The websites of the Ukrainian armed forces and several Ukrainian ministries and banks have been crippled by a cyberattack, the Ukrainian government says.
The website of the Defense Ministry "probably suffered DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks when an excessive number of requests per second was recorded," the ministry said on Twitter on February 15, adding that efforts to fix the problem and restore access were under way.
The ministry's Facebook and Twitter accounts were to be used as a backup for official communications until the sites return to normal operation. Two other websites, ArmyInform and Army FM, were also to be used, the Defense Ministry said on Facebook.
The Defense Ministry was one of at least 10 Ukrainian websites that stopped working due to DDoS attacks, AP reported. It said the Foreign Ministry and the Culture Ministry were among the others affected.
A communication and information security center within the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy did not say who it suspected was behind the attack, but a statement implied that it believed Russia was the culprit.
"It is not ruled out that the aggressor used tactics of little dirty tricks because its aggressive plans are not working out on a large scale," it said.
Relations between Western countries and Russia remain on edge due to more than 130,000 troops deployed near the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of war. It has denied that it plans an invasion as efforts to resolve the crisis diplomatically continue.
At least two banks, Privatbank and Oschadbank, were also targeted by cyberattacks on February 15. Privatbank's outages were caused by a DDoS attack, the center said.
Users of Privatbank's Privat24 online application reported problems with payments and the application in general. Some users were not able to log in to Privat24, while others could not see their account balances and recent transactions.
The bank said the cyberattack affected only the Privat24 application and there was no threat to depositors' funds.
Oschadbank has also had failures and its Internet banking service was down.
The European Union said after cyberattacks that affected Ukrainian institutions in January that it would mobilize resources to help Ukraine deal with the cyberattack on its government websites.
European Union foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said at the time that it was unknown who was behind the attack, but "we can guess."
White House cyber-official Anne Neuberger said earlier this month that Russia could use cyberattacks as part of its efforts to destabilize and further invade Ukraine.
Two U.S. technology companies -- Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks -- on February 4 said a hacking team that Ukraine says is controlled by Russian intelligence has targeted a wide range of organizations in the country.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Kazakh Ministers Suggest Tenfold Increase In Cryptocurrency Tax
Kazakh Economy Minister Alibek Quantyrov says his team has suggested a tenfold increase in the tax rate for cryptocurrency-mining companies operating in Kazakhstan.
Quantyrov said on February 15 that the move was necessary to regulate all cryptocurrency-mining companies in the Central Asian nation, which consume electric power from both energy-producing companies and unregulated energy-supplying groups.
Quantryov said the suggested change would not affect ordinary consumers.
"Our ministry suggests considering to separate a group of consumers of energy-producing organizations for the purpose of setting higher tariffs for them than our groups of consumers have," Quantyrov said.
He added that the tax rate for cryptocurrency-mining companies should be raised from 1 tenge ($0.0023) to 10 tenges per kilowatt hour (kWh) of consumed electricity.
Energy Minister Bolat Aqsholaqov supported Quantyrov, saying that electricity quotas must be established for cryptocurrency miners and the price they pay for electricity must be increased as of April 20.
Cryptocurrency miners use vast amounts of electricity because of the number of high-powered computers needed to try to unlock complex numerical puzzles that must be solved to create or "mine" the currency and complete transactions.
Aqsholaqov said it was necessary to ban cryptocurrency miners buying electric power from unregulated energy suppliers and make it possible for them to get power supply from renewable power sources.
Last week, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev urged the government to raise cryptocurrency-mining taxes, noting that the current rate was too low.
Oil-rich Kazakhstan has ranked as one of the world's leaders in cryptocurrency mining in recent months. The country accounted for 18 percent of cryptocurrency mined worldwide in August 2021.
Based on reporting by TASS, Tengrinews, and KazTAG
Russian Naval Drills Fuel Fears Ukraine Could Be 'Suffocated From The Sea'
U.K. Ambassador: Cost Of Invasion For Russia Would Be As High As It Is For Ukraine
Russian Lawmakers Approve Resolution To Recognize Separatist Regions In Ukraine
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has voted in favor of sending a resolution to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize two territories in eastern Ukraine held by separatists as independent states.
Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of the pro-Kremlin ruling United Russia party, said after the move was approved by lawmakers on February 15 that he will sign the resolution immediately and send it to Putin for consideration.
The move, if approved by Putin, could further exacerbate tensions with the West over a Russian military buildup of an estimated 130,000 troops near the border with Ukraine that has fueled fears of an imminent attack. Russia has steadfastly denied any such plans and has accused the West of creating a crisis with its hysteria.
Recognition of the two entities, which call themselves the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and comprise part of the region commonly known as the Donbas, could also spell the end of the Minsk peace process in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists has killed more than 13,200 people since April 2014.
"This recognition would be a clear violation of the Minsk agreements," said Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat.
"EU support and commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders remains unwavering," he added.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that there were no official discussions about recognizing the two regions.
Russia has been pushing Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements which, according to Moscow, envision special status for the separatist-controlled territories to give them more autonomy within Ukraine.
Kyiv has rejected the notion, however, saying it is a thinly veiled attempt by the Kremlin to federalize Ukraine and ultimately take control of it.
Russia has provided military, economic, and political support to the separatists. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Moscow maintains that it is not involved in Ukraine's domestic affairs.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters that if Putin approves recognition of the territories, "Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk agreements with all the attendant consequences."
Volodin alleged that Ukraine isn't observing the Minsk agreements.
"Our citizens and compatriots who live in Donbas need our help and support," he said on Twitter.
Putin declined to be drawn out on whether he plans to approve the resolution. Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he said Russians were sympathetic to the residents of the Donbas region, but he wanted the regions' problems to be resolved through the Minsk accords.
He also falsely claimed that Ukraine was committing “genocide” in its eastern provinces, where many native Russian-speakers live.
The comment raised concern over the possibility of a provocation in the Ukraine crisis. Putin has said in the past that Moscow is ready to protect ethnic Russians outside its borders.
Scholz called Putin’s “genocide” statement “wrong.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
France Returns $10 Million To Tashkent That Was 'Illegally' Earned By Late Uzbek President's Daughter
TASHKENT -- Uzbek officials say their efforts to get back assets "illegally" earned by the jailed daughter of late President Islam Karimov has led to the return of $10 million to Tashkent from France.
The Justice Ministry said on February 15 that another $10 million belonging to Gulnara Karimova, the late leader's eldest daughter, had previously been returned by France to Uzbekistan in 2020.
The ministry added that it was working with authorities in Switzerland, the United States, France, Russia, and several other nations on returning more of Karimova’s assets, which it says were "earned through criminal activities."
According to the ministry, the latest talks on the issue were held between Uzbek and Swiss officials on February 11.
"The sides agreed at the talks to create a multiparty trust fund with the United Nations. The fund will be working on the return of the assets that were confiscated under a court decision as part of the probe against Gulnara Karimova.... Currently, assets worth of about $131 million are ready to be transferred to Uzbekistan," the ministry said.
The ministry added that the Moscow City Court in Russia had recognized the Uzbek court's decisions regarding Karimova's assets and property abroad, and therefore Russian officials are currently looking into the possibility of liquidating property in Moscow belonging to her and then returning the proceeds to Uzbekistan.
In 2020, the Swiss government said that, according to a nonbinding framework agreement signed between Switzerland and Uzbekistan, any returned assets "shall be used for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan."
Switzerland froze around 800 million Swiss francs ($864.5 million) in 2012 in connection with criminal proceedings against Karimova, of which almost $131 million was confiscated in 2019.
Tashkent has sought over $1 billion from foreign jurisdictions since announcing Karimova's imprisonment in 2017.
Once seen as a possible successor to her father, Karimova was placed under house arrest in Tashkent in 2014 while he was still alive and running the country. Karimov died in 2016 and Shavkat Mirziyoev succeeded him soon afterward.
Criminal investigations in Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, and the Netherlands have linked Karimova to a massive, yearslong bribery scheme that revolved mainly around foreign telecommunications companies gaining access to the lucrative Uzbek market.
In December 2017, Karimova was sentenced to a 10-year prison term, but the sentence was later reclassified to house arrest and shortened to five years. She was placed in jail in March 2019 for allegedly violating the terms of her house arrest.
In February 2020, she sent a letter to Mirziyoev offering to return $686 million to the country's treasury in exchange for the dismissal of the court case against her at home.
But a month later, she received an additional 13 years and four months in prison after being found guilty of extortion, money laundering, and other crimes.
Stoltenberg Says No Signs Yet On Ground To Confirm Russian Troop Pullback
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has yet to see signs on the ground to back up Russian claims that it has pulled back some troops from border areas with Ukraine, though there are signs from Moscow that it is willing to continue dialogue to give some room for hope that a crisis in the region can be averted.
"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue; this gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told journalists in Brussels on February 15.
Speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of defense ministers from NATO members, Stoltenberg called the fighting force amassed by Russia in and around Ukraine "unprecedented since the Cold War."
"Everything is now in place for a new attack. But Russia still has time to step back from the brink, stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution," Stoltenberg said.
Russia claimed on February 15 that it was pulling back some of the estimated 130,000 troops it has moved to areas near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in what would be the first step toward de-escalation.
Russia has insisted it has no plan to invade but at the same time has said it wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
- By Current Time
Navalny Gets Hugs From Wife As New Trial Begins At Russian Correctional Colony
WHO Warns Of COVID Rise In Eastern Europe Amid Lagging Vaccination Efforts
The World Health Organization is warning that a new wave of infections from the omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving toward Eastern Europe, and urging authorities to take appropriate measures.
The number of COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia, and Ukraine over the past two weeks, WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement on February 15.
Kluge said the 53-country region, which stretches into Central Asia, has now tallied more than 165 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 1.8 million deaths linked to the pandemic — including 25,000 in the last week alone.
Kluge's warning comes at a time when several European countries including the Czech Republic and Poland have hinted at an easing of COVID-19 restrictions next month if daily infection numbers keep falling.
Omicron is milder than previous variants and health-care systems in most countries around the world aren’t under strain.
Kluge urged countries in the region to step up vaccination efforts, which have lagged in Eastern Europe compared to the other parts of the continent. He said less than 40 percent of people aged over 60 in Bosnia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan have completed a full series of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Highlighting the risks posed by the increased presence of the virus in Eastern Europe, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put Azerbaijan and Belarus at the highest level for COVID-19, warning Americans to avoid traveling to either country.
The CDC on February 14 announced that it had placed the two countries at Level 4: Very High on its list of travel notices. The CDC also raised the warning level for South Korea and a number of smaller countries and territories, including Comoros and French Polynesia, to Level 4: Very High.
People who must travel to Belarus or Azerbaijan should make sure they are vaccinated and “up to date” with COVID-19 vaccinations before they travel, the notice said, adding that even people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 may still be at risk of getting and spreading the virus.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Wife Of Noted Russian Rights Activist Dadin Faces Deportation To Her Native Ukraine
MOSCOW -- Russian authorities have cancelled the residence permit of Ukrainian citizen Oleksandra Sveshnikova, who is the wife of the well-known Russian rights activist Ildar Dadin.
Sveshnikova’s lawyer Nikolai Zboroshenko said on February 14 that the Interior Ministry's move will be appealed, adding that the Russian authorities’ main goal is to force Dadin and his wife from the country.
Dadin made headlines more than six years ago after he became the first Russian citizen to be convicted under a controversial law that criminalizes participating in more than one unsanctioned protest within a 180-day period.
He served more than a year in prison after he was convicted under the statute in December 2015.
The legislation then became known in the country as Dadin's law.
Russian human rights group recognized him as a political prisoner at the time.
Dadin has said that while serving his term he and other inmates were tortured and abused at a prison in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia.
U.K. Ambassador To Ukraine Warns Cost Of Russian Invasion Will Be 'High' For Both Sides
KYIV -- The British ambassador to Ukraine says the international community must make it clear to Russia that the cost of an invasion would be “high” for both sides as the crisis over the Kremlin’s buildup of troops near the border reaches a “critical phase.”
Speaking in an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Melinda Simmons said Russia's massing of more than 100,000 soldiers and military hardware "is something that everybody should worry about.
"We all have to make clear to Russia that the cost of any kind of incursion into Ukraine would be as high for Russia as it would be for Ukraine. And it would be a high cost for Ukraine," Simmons said.
“And that's why there is so much diplomatic activity to try to make sure that Ukraine's borders are not breached. But it feels like we are in a quite critical phase at the moment,” she added.
Russia has insisted it has no plan to invade Ukraine but at the same time has said it wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
Ukraine has held firm in the face of the crisis, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the country will continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and skepticism from some Western countries.
Simmons said no one wants to see lives lost on either side, so the international community must make clear “the costs” of aggression, “which I am not sure are entirely understood, even by the top of their [Russia’s] administration."
“The international community needs to show that there is no disagreement here in terms of what we are seeing and what Russia needs to do,” she said.
Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Begins New Trial, Faces Sentence Of More Than 10 Years
The trial of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has started inside a penal colony on new charges of embezzlement -- which he calls politically motivated -- that could see as many as 10 more years tacked on to his prison time.
Moscow's Lefortovo district court started the trial on February 15 inside Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow in the Vladimir region, where the anti-corruption campaigner has spent the last year on a different charge after returning from abroad where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The new case against Navalny, launched in December 2020, alleges that the 45-year-old lawyer embezzled money from his now defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and for contempt of a Moscow court.
Initially, investigators said Navalny was accused of taking more than $4.7 million in donations that were given to his organizations and using them for his own personal use.
However, on February 14, Navalny associate Leonid Volkov said that after obtaining case materials the allegedly "embezzled" sum is now shown as $33,770.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while Navalny also faces up to six months in prison for a contempt of court charge stemming from one of his hearings last year.
Navalny has rejected all of the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Yulia Navalnaya was allowed to enter the penal colony's territory to attend her husband's trial a day after she demanded access and accused authorities of holding an "illegal and shameful" court proceeding.
Within weeks of returning from his convalescence in Germany in January 2021, Navalny was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as the result of a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
With reporting by Meduza and Dozhd
Biden Says Russian Attack On Ukraine Still Possible, Sees No Evidence Of Troop Withdrawal
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington does not yet see evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from areas near the border with Ukraine and warned that an invasion by Moscow remained a possibility.
During a 10-minute speech to the nation on February 15, Biden held out hope that diplomacy would work but said the United States would be ready to hit Russia hard with sanctions if it invades Ukraine.
He also appeared to prepare Americans for consequences domestically, saying they could face higher energy prices should Russia escalate, triggering sanctions, but said that it was worth the price to defend democracy.
“To be clear, if Russia decides to invade that will also have consequences here at home. The American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost,” he said.
Biden said he is working on mitigating any impact on oil prices, which already are near eight-year highs. Russia is among the three largest oil producers in the world and sanctions could disrupt exports.
The president’s speech comes a day before the date his administration reportedly said Russia could potentially launch its attack on Ukraine, according to U.S. media outlets.
Earlier in the day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had begun to withdraw some troops located near Ukraine’s border, raising hopes of a de-escalation of tensions.
“That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said, adding Russian troops -- which he estimated at over 150,000 -- remain “very much in a threatening position.”
He said despite the possibility of an attack high-level diplomacy to resolve the crisis should be given every chance to succeed.
The U.S. president also spoke directly to the Russian people.
“To the citizens of Russia: You are not our enemy, and I don’t believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine," Biden said.
"We are ready to work further together. We are ready to go down the negotiations track," Putin told a joint press conference with Scholz as he confirmed an earlier Russian Defense Ministry statement of a partial pullback of troops.
Scholz said he saw some hints of progress in his talks with Putin and called Russian claims of a troop pullback a “good sign” toward de-escalating a crisis that has reverberated far beyond Europe.
"There were enough points of departure indicating a good development," he said. "It shows that it is worth sticking with it and trying to make progress despite broad points of disagreement."
Putin said Russia “of course” does not want to see the outbreak of war but added he was disappointed that there had not been a constructive response to Russia's security demands.
The West has threatened to impose severe sanctions on Russia should it invade Ukraine. However, the United States and its European allies have differences over which sanctions to impose and what military actions would trigger them, something some analysts say Putin is seeking to exploit.
Germany is heavily dependent on Russian energy to fuel its economy, Europe's largest.
Biden said last week at a White House meeting with Scholz that he would impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2, the new Russian natural-gas pipeline to Germany, if the Kremlin proceeded with an attack on Ukraine.
Scholz declined to say whether Berlin was ready to put the $11 billion pipeline on the sanctions table.
Nord Stream 2 would reroute gas destined for Germany under the Baltic Sea, circumventing an existing land route through Ukraine and depriving Kyiv of about $2 billion in transit fees.
During the press conference with Scholz, Putin reiterated that Russian-German energy cooperation remained a priority for Moscow and called Berlin a key partner.
Putin claimed Nord Stream 2 would guarantee European energy security, a claim Washington rejects.
Scholz's trip to the Russian capital follows similar trips for crisis talks last week by Macron and two British ministers.
Scholz, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 14 in Kyiv, had urged Russia to take immediate steps toward reducing the tensions triggered by the buildup of troops and military hardware near the border with Ukraine.
Russia has insisted it has no plan to invade but at the same time has said it wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
However, Russia's envoy to the European Union warned on February 15 that Moscow could invade Ukraine if "provoked" by an attack on Russian citizens inside the country.
"We will not invade Ukraine unless we are provoked to do that," Vladimir Chizhov was quoted as saying by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.
Chizhov's comments follow repeated warnings by Washington that Russia is planning so-called "false flag" incidents as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. warnings were echoed by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who said on February 15 that an imminent invasion of Ukraine remained very probable, and Russian troops could reach Kyiv "very, very quickly."
"It is still the case that an invasion could be imminent, and it is highly likely," she said.
Amid U.S. warnings of a possible imminent Russian invasion, Zelenskiy decreed February 16 a day of unity.
U.S. intelligence has reportedly indicated February 16 as a possible date for Russian military action.
"We are told that February 16 will be the day of the invasion, we will make it the day of unity," Zelenskiy said in a video on the evening of February 14.
Ukrainians are expected to raise flags across the country and sing the anthem at 10 a.m. local time. "Let's show the whole world our unity," Zelenskiy said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, TASS, and AP
U.S. Raises Warning Level For Travel To Azerbaijan And Belarus Because Of COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put Azerbaijan and Belarus at the highest level for COVID-19, warning Americans to avoid traveling to either country.
The CDC on February 14 announced that it had placed the two countries at Level 4: Very High on its list of travel notice.
People who must travel to Belarus or Azerbaijan should make sure they are vaccinated and “up to date” with COVID-19 vaccinations before they travel, the notice said, adding that even people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 may still be at risk of getting and spreading the virus.
U.S. Moves Embassy Out Of Kyiv As Germany's Scholz Urges De-Escalation Over Ukraine
The United States has announced the relocation of its embassy operations from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv out of concern for the safety of embassy staff, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on February 14.
"My team and I constantly review the security situation to determine when prudence dictates a change in posture," Blinken said. “With that in mind, we are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.”
Most embassy staff have already been ordered to depart Ukraine and U.S. citizens have been advised to leave the country.
The move comes as U.S. officials warn that Moscow could launch an attack on Ukraine, including on Kyiv, any day after amassing more than 130,000 troops close to the eastern border of the former Soviet republic and more forces in Belarus to the north.
"The embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine," he said. "We are also continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis."
Earlier on February 14 Moscow signaled its willingness to continue talks with the West to ease a crisis over Ukraine as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarked on another round of diplomacy with a visit to Kyiv.
Scholz met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for two hours on February 14 and urged Russia to take immediate steps toward reducing the tensions triggered by an estimated 130,000 soldiers amassed near the border with Ukraine, adding that the Kremlin should accept offers to discuss European security.
"We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia on European security issues," Scholz told a news conference after meeting Zelenskiy, adding that Germany was extending a new credit of 150 million euros to Ukraine.
Scholz is scheduled to fly to Moscow to meet on February 15 with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that while Moscow has "warned more than once" that negotiations can't be "endless," he also indicated there was still space for diplomacy to defuse the crisis.
"It seems to me that our possibilities are far from exhausted,” Lavrov said, speaking in a televised meeting with Putin.
The White House has said Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine "any day now," and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on February 14 said Russia continues to add “more military force and capability near Ukraine's border with each passing day.”
Kirby told MSNBC that the military buildup continues to grow stronger and more ready.
“They're exercising, so we believe that [Putin] has a lot of capabilities and options available to him should he want to use military force," Kirby said, adding that the U.S. has also not ruled out potential cyberattacks from Russia.
Russia says it has no plan to invade Ukraine, but at the same time wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine would continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and skepticism from some Western countries over the move.
Zelenskiy said later in an address to the nation posted on Facebook that authorities in Ukraine and Ukrainians themselves understand all the challenges they face and expressed confidence in the military, saying it is prepared to respond to all possible forms of aggression.
“We clearly know where the foreign army is near our border, its number, its locations, equipment and its plans,” he said.
Zelenskiy also said he signed a decree declaring February 16 -- the day that he said Ukraine has been told would be the day of attack -- as a day of unity.
"On this day, we will hang national flags, wear blue and yellow ribbons and show the world our unity. We have only one European aspiration -- we want freedom and are ready to fight for it," Zelenskiy said.
Asked about Zelenskiy's reference to February 16 as the date of an attack, Kirby said he would not discuss specific intelligence but said: "It is entirely possible that [Putin] could move with little to no warning."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, BBC, and MSNBC
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Deal 'At Hand' In Negotiations To Restore Nuclear Agreement
Iran's foreign minister says an agreement to restore the 2015 nuclear deal is "at hand," referring to forward momentum at negotiations in Vienna.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke on February 14 at a joint news conference in Tehran with his Irish counterpart, saying Iran continues to insist on the lifting of sanctions as the first condition for reviving the JCPOA.
"Our goal is the full removal of all JCPOA sanctions," Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that "it is better for the Islamic republic to reach an agreement today rather than tomorrow."
Amir-Abdollahian also said the Iranian side is “serious and ready to reach a good agreement” at the negotiations in which representatives of Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, and Russia are participating directly, while the U.S. negotiator is taking part indirectly.
Simon Coveney, Ireland's defense and foreign minister, said he also saw positive signs.
"I do believe that the other parties to the JCPOA, in particular Western countries, are deeply committed to making this work," Coveney told reporters at the news conference, using the acronym for the deal’s official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Ireland has been acting as the facilitator for a UN Security Council resolution that was agreed in 2015 to endorse the JCPOA.
"As facilitator, Ireland aims to assist in that process in whatever way we can, helping all parties to move this discussion forward," Coveney said, adding that the restoration of the JCPOA would secure rapid sanctions relief for Iran.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with Amir-Abdollahian on February 14 and they noted a "tangible move forward" in reviving the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to TASS.
But Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who also met with Coveney, insisted that sanctions be "truly lifted" and that "the rights of the Iranian people must be respected" in the ongoing negotiations.
Washington last week warned Tehran that it is running out of time to revive the agreement, telling Iran it will be impossible to return to the landmark accord if a deal is not struck within weeks.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on February 9 that a deal that addresses the core concerns of all sides “is in sight” but if it's not reached in the coming weeks, “Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA.”
Amir-Abdollahian referred to Psaki’s comments at the news conference, saying that threats and warnings “do not determine the end point of the negotiations.”
Washington and Tehran have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact that then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from in 2018. The deal lifted sanctions against Iran in exchange for significant restrictions on its sensitive nuclear activities.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said earlier on February 14 that talks were complicated but added that "there is no impasse in Vienna."
Khatibzadeh reiterated that Iran needs guarantees that the United States will not again leave the agreement and that it honors its commitments.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Hackers Allegedly Tied To FSB And Hack Of U.S. Democratic Party Handed Lengthy Prison Terms
A court in Russia has handed lengthy prison sentences to members of a hacker group whose leader claimed he was recruited by the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) to hack into the servers of the U.S. Democratic Party.
The Kirov district court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on February 14 sentenced 21 members of the hacker group known as Lurk to prison terms of between five and 14 years. One suspect remains at large.
The leader of the group, Konstantin Kozlovsky, was handed the longest sentence of 14 years after the court found him guilty of organizing a criminal community, fraud, and illegal access to online data.
Investigators say the group used a computer virus also known as Lurk to steal about $15.6 million from Russian banks and financial institutions in 2015-16.
The probe against the group was launched in 2016 after investigators said the hackers tried to steal a large amount of money from Concord Catering, a company owned by Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.
During the investigation Kozlovsky claimed he was recruited by the FSB in 2008 and carried out many online hacking activities on the FSB's instructions.
Among such activities, Kozlovsky cited hacking servers of the U.S. Democratic National Committee, the personal e-mail account of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and other organizations and military entities in the United States.
In 2017, Kozlovsky published materials on Facebook related to his claims based on sources that confirmed his statements about his hacking activities under the FSB's supervision. The account then became inaccessible.
The investigators rejected Kozlovsky's claims, saying they had not been confirmed by experts.
Putin, Lukashenka To Meet This Week As Russian-Belarusian Military Maneuvers Rile West
MINSK -- Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet before the weekend as joint military maneuvers involving the two nations continue to stoke fears that Moscow may be planning to invade neighboring Ukraine.
Lukashenka said on February 14 that he will meet Putin "in the nearest future" to decide "when, on what terms, and on what schedule" Russian troops will start leaving Belarus after the exercises, which are expected to run until February 20.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to journalists in Moscow that Putin will meet Lukashenka, adding that "such a meeting is planned by the end of this week."
Peskov declined to answer a question on whether the two leaders would discuss the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus after the drills.
"Let us be patient, let us wait until the meeting. We hope that the two presidents will also make a joint statement after the talks," Peskov said.
With Belarus bordering both NATO's eastern flank and Ukraine, the exercises, involving some 30,000 Russian troops, have caused concern in the West over the Kremlin's true intentions given it has amassed, according to U.S. intelligence estimates, about 130,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine.
Washington warned on February 11 that it fears Russia is in a position to launch an attack on Ukraine at any time.
Moscow denies Western accusations it may be planning such a move, saying it has the right to station troops anywhere it wants on Russian soil.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Navalny's Wife Demands To Attend His 'Illegal' Trial Inside Penal Colony
The wife of jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has demanded to be allowed to be present at her husband's "illegal and shameful" trial inside the penal colony where the outspoken Kremlin critic is being held.
Yulia Navalnaya slammed the Russian authorities in a post on Instagram on February 14, saying the case against him was "so pathetic they are afraid to hold the trial in Moscow."
"This is an illegal and shameful mock trial and the way it has been organized proves that my husband is an honest man. And they hold him in prison because he is not afraid of these authorities," Navalnaya wrote, adding that the trial was also purposely scheduled to disrupt a planned quarterly visit she is allowed with her husband.
Last week, Moscow's Lefortovo district court said its judges will travel to Correctional Colony No. 2 in the Vladimir region to try Navalny there on February 15 on charges of embezzlement from his now defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and for contempt of a Moscow court.
Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, said her client could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty, adding that the decision to try Navalny inside the penal colony will "seriously affect" his right to defend himself in court.
"The colony is a restricted area and it is absolutely banned to bring in telephones, computers, and other gadgets. Therefore, I do not understand how the trial will proceed," Mikhailova said.
Navalny has been accused of appropriating more than $4.7 million of donations that were given to his organizations for his own personal use. He also faces up to six months in prison for a contempt-of court-charge brought about during one of his hearings last year.
Navalny has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
The opposition politician was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany, where he was recovering from a poison attack that almost killed him.
Within weeks he was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole in a conviction is widely regarded as trumped-up and politically motivated.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Berdymukhammedov's Son Nominated As Turkmenistan's Presidential Campaign Kicks Off
ASHGABAT -- The son of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has been nominated as a presidential candidate hours after the Central Election Commission launched the first stage of the country's campaign in an early presidential election.
The decision to nominate 40-year-old Serdar Berdymukhammedov was made at the congress of the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan on February 14 after election officials announced the opening of the nomination process from the three registered political parties in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation.
Three days earlier the longtime authoritarian leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, 64, hinted that he plans to resign.
The two other registered parties in the extremely isolated energy-rich country are the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan and the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. They are known to be loyal to the ruling party and support Berdymukhammedov, who has ruled for more than a decade in Turkmenistan, a country where true opposition parties don't exist.
The early presidential election, to be held on March 12, was announced on February 12 after Berdymukhammedov told an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intended to step aside so that power can be turned over to "young leaders." Most observers see that as meaning he is preparing to hand the reins to his son, Serdar.
Rumors have been swirling for a year that Berdymukhammedov will attempt to transfer power to his son, who turned 40 in September and thus reaching the age requirement to become president under the constitution.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov burst onto the Turkmen political scene last year, when he was tapped to be deputy prime minister, one of several official positions he now holds. He is also a member of the State Security Council.
Should he succeed his father, Serdar Berdymukhammedov would take over one of the most secluded and impoverished states in Eurasia despite its massive energy resources, including natural gas.
Berdymukhammedov, who came to power following the death of long-serving President Saparmurat Niyazov in 2006, did not specify when he intends to step down.
According to rights groups, Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
With reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, Reuters, and Salamnews
Moscow Signals Talks To Continue As Germany's Scholz Urges De-Escalation Over Ukraine
Moscow has signaled it is willing to continue talks with the West to ease a crisis over Ukraine as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarked on another round of diplomacy with a visit to Kyiv, saying there was "no reasonable justification" for Russia's buildup of troops in border areas that many fear could be preparations to invade its neighbor.
Scholz met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for two hours on February 14 and urged Russia to take immediate steps toward reducing the tensions triggered by its amassing an estimated 130,000 soldiers near the border with Ukraine, adding that the Kremlin should accept offers to discuss European security.
Speaking in a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that, while Moscow has "warned more than once" that negotiations can't be "endless," he also indicated there was still space for diplomacy to defuse the crisis. Putin is to meet Scholz on February 15.
"It seems to me that our possibilities are far from exhausted.... At this stage, I would suggest continuing and building them up," he responded when Putin asked if there was a chance of an agreement to address Russia's security concerns.
The White House has said Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine "any day now," and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on February 14 that Russia continues to add “more military force and capability near Ukraine's border with each passing day.”
Kirby told MSNBC that the military buildup continues to grow stronger and more ready.
“They're exercising, so we believe that he has a lot of capabilities and options available to him should he want to use military force," Kirby said, adding that the U.S. has also not ruled out potential cyberattacks from Russia.
Russia says it has no plan to invade Ukraine, but at the same time wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, would continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and skepticism from some Western countries over the move.
Zelenskiy said later in an address to the nation posted on Facebook that authorities in Ukraine and Ukrainians themselves understand all the challenges they face and expressed confidence in the military, saying it is prepared to respond to all possible forms of aggression.
“We clearly know where the foreign army is near our border, its number, its locations, equipment and its plans,” he said.
Zelenskiy also said he signed a decree declaring February 16 -- the day that he said Ukraine has been told would be the day of attack -- as a day of unity.
"On this day, we will hang national flags, wear blue and yellow ribbons, and show the world our unity. We have only one European aspiration -- we want freedom and are ready to fight for it," Zelenskiy said.
Earlier on February 14, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed U.S. warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent and urged Moscow to step back.
"We are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back," Johnson said.
He also reiterated that Russia's demand that Ukraine be refused NATO membership cannot be accepted by the West.
"I think it is very important that we have a conversation. But what we can't do is trade away the sovereign rights of the Ukrainian people to aspire to NATO membership... you can't bargain that away -- it is for the Ukrainian people," Johnson said, adding he would be talking to U.S. President Joe Biden "very soon" to help the diplomatic process.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
'All Will Be Good. And If Not, We'll Fight.' Kyiv Residents Keep Calm Amid Russian Attack Expectations
