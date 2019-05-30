Blast Near Afghan Military Training Center Kills At Least Six

A suicide bombing at the entrance to a military training center in Kabul has killed at least six people and wounded six, police and security officials say.

The attacker detonated his explosives on May 30 outside the Marshal Fahim National Defense University, to the west of the Afghan capital, police said.

The explosion occurred as cadets were leaving the college, which is one of Afghanistan's main officer-training academies.

The suicide bomber, who was on foot, blew himself up when a soldier challenged him, Kabul police spokesman Firdaws Faramarz said.

"Based on initial information, six people killed, six wounded, police have reached the scene," Faramarz said.

The attack occurred around noon, a time when students typically leave school early during the month of Ramadan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which occurred as Taliban representatives met senior Afghan politicians in Moscow amid efforts to reach a settlement to end the almost 18-year-long conflict.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on May 30 that its commandos had freed 28 prisoners from a Taliban prison in the southern Zabul Province.

Among them were 16 civilians and 12 members of the security forces, who were taken for medical check-ups, the statement added.

Two Taliban militants were killed during the rescue operation, the ministry said.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa