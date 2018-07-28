Blasts Reported in Eastern Afghan City Of Jalalabad

A number of explosions have been reported in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad and gunshots could be heard in the area of a dormitory for trainee midwives, local officials have said.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial government spokesman, said some of the students had been evacuated from the building.

He said the explosion was reported in the third police district of Jalalabad in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

There was no immediate report of casualties.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) extremist group have carried out numerous attacks in Nangarhar Province.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Tolonews

