Top U.S., Russian Diplomats To Talk About Intensifying Ukraine Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Geneva on January 21 in a high-stakes bid to ease tensions amid concerns that Russia will invade Ukraine despite warnings of severe consequences.

The talks in the Swiss city between the top diplomats come after a flurry of diplomacy in recent weeks that has failed to bridge deep divides between Western capitals and Moscow on security issues in Eastern Europe.

Before traveling to Geneva, Blinken remarked that he didn’t anticipate a breakthrough in the talks, which he said would “take stock of where we are” and “explore whether we can really continue to pursue the diplomatic path to resolving this crisis.”

Russia can choose a path of “diplomacy and dialogue” or “confrontation and consequences,” Blinken said in an interview with Germany’s ZDF television during a January 20 visit to Berlin.

“I think we’ll know more tomorrow -- at least I hope we’ll know more tomorrow -- about whether Russia is genuinely committed to trying to resolve these differences diplomatically through dialogue or not,” he said.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops in occupied Crimea and near Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells in Western capitals that Moscow is preparing further military action against Ukraine.

Moscow already backs separatist fighters in an ongoing war in eastern Ukraine that has claimed more than 13,200 lives since 2014, the same year it illegally annexed Crimea.

Russia denies planning an invasion, even as it ramps up belligerent rhetoric and presses for a list of security guarantees. The demands include a promise from NATO never to admit Ukraine and for a significant retreat of the alliance from Eastern Europe.

Moscow is also angered over Western military support to Ukraine.

Washington and its allies have said most of Russia’s demands are nonstarters.

The West has repeated that it wants diplomacy, but with positions entrenched on both sides, a series of talks between Western and Russian officials in Geneva, Brussels, and Vienna last week failed to yield any breakthroughs.

U.S. President Joe Biden made a dire prediction on January 19 that his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is likely to "move in" on Ukraine and said any military conflict would be a "disaster for Russia,” exerting a tremendous human, economic, and political toll on Moscow.

In Berlin, Blinken met with top diplomats from Britain, France, and Germany to discuss the threat of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine and the “swift, severe response” it would provoke from the United States and its allies. Blinken met with Ukraine’s president and other top officials in Kyiv a day earlier.

Washington and its allies have repeatedly warned Russia that it would pay a "high price" of economic and political sanctions should it invade Ukraine, but there has been some confusion about what those punitive measures would look like.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview on CNBC that Washington was working with European allies, who have stronger economic ties to Russia, to understand their concerns about possible economic and financial sanctions and take them into account in designing the responses.

But seeking to show unity, Blinken stressed that Washington and its partners were united, noting that American diplomats have held more than 100 meetings with allies in recent weeks “to ensure that we are speaking and acting together with one voice when it comes to Russia.”

With reporting by AFP, AP, dpa, and Reuters