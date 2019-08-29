Bolton Heads To Moldova, Belarus For ‘Regional Security’ Talks After Kyiv Visit

Chisinau -- U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton is travelling to Moldova on August 29 to discuss “security matters” following a two-day Ukraine visit in the region that also includes Belarus on the itinerary.



He is one of the most senior-ranking U.S. officials to visit Chisinau since ex-Vice President Joe Biden in 2011, and former secretary of states Madeleine Albright in 1994 and James Baker in 1992.



Bolton said he’ll discuss “regional security matters” with the leaders of both countries.



“Looking forward to strengthening our diplomatic and economic ties,” Bolton tweeted on August 29.



He’ll first meet Prime Minister Maia Sandu of the pro-Western Now Platform party at a government meeting in the morning.



“The fact that such a high-ranking U.S. official is visiting already signals serious support to Moldova,” Sandu said on her Facebook timeline last week.



A former World Bank official, Sandu said that “Moldova has been isolated from other countries for many years, the doors were shut in Washington, Brussels, Berlin…However, the situation has changed, very important partners express their interest in Moldova, and we see their openness, support, and proposals for cooperation.”



Bolton is also scheduled to meet with President Igor Dodon of the pro-Russian Socialist party.

Dodon and Sandu formed a coalition government in June amid a constitutional crisis.



Since assuming office, Sandu has chosen an agenda of fighting corruption, integrating with the European Union, and normalizing relations with Russia.



Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, the former Soviet republic has a territorial dispute with the Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transdniester, which occupies an eastern sliver of the country.



It declared independence almost 30 years ago with more than 1,000 Russian soldiers stationed there. Moldova is also reliant on Russia for energy resources.



After Bolton’s visit, Sandu will head a government delegation to the U.S. on August 31-September 4.



“Our priority is expanding the strategic dialogue with the U.S., cooperation in key areas, attracting investment, and creating new jobs for our citizens in the homeland,” she said.



The Moldovan president said on Facebook last week that he would also visit the United States in September where he’ll give a speech at a session of the UN General Assembly.



Belarus’s presidential office on August 27 announced that Bolton will hold talks with President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.



The trip will mark the highest-level U.S. government visit to Belarus in the past 20 years.

In March 2008, Belarus recalled its ambassador from Washington after the United States imposed sanctions on several Belarusian companies. The U.S. ambassador in Minsk left the country shortly afterward.



Bolton’s Eastern European tour will most likely irritate Moscow that has been trying to restore its influence over former Soviet republics in recent years.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Interfax