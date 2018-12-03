Bosnia Set For New Move Toward NATO Membership This Week

NATO is expected to activate its program of advice and assistance for Bosnia-Herzegovina this week -- a step in the Balkan country's path to join the military alliance.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on December 3 that he expected the alliance's foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels on December 4-5, to activate Bosnia's Membership Action Plan (MAP) -- a reform process that prepares countries for membership.

"I expect ministers to agree that we will be ready to accept the first annual national program of Bosnia, then it's up to Bosnia to decide whether they use this opportunity," Stoltenberg said.

NATO offered a MAP to Bosnia in 2010 but declined to "activate" it until all conditions were met.

The process held up over the registration of immovable defense property at the federal level, with the ethnic Serb-dominated Republika Srpska -- one of the two entities that make up Bosnia -- opposing the move.

NATO allies have decided to move forward rather than allow the Bosnian Serbs to have a de facto veto over the MAP, but the property must still be registered at a federal level for the MAP process to conclude.

With reporting by AP and Marek Hajduk in Brussels