First EU-Western Balkan Summit In 15 Years To Focus On Integration

Leaders of the Western Balkans and European Union are meeting in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia for their first summit in 15 years.

The summit will not focus on bids by the region's six non-EU countries -- Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia, and Albania -- to join the bloc, but rather will tackle their efforts toward closer integration with the bloc, European officials said.

"We want to demonstrate that we care about socioeconomic development in the region here and now. Investing in infrastructural and human connections with and within the Western Balkans is in the EU's best interest. And it will be the objective of our summit," European Council President Donald Tusk said at a meeting of EU leaders on May 16.

Tusk said the EU must impress upon Balkan leaders that the 28-member bloc remains their best "geostrategic choice."

"I am convinced that the EU is the only partner that cares genuinely about the stability of the entire region and a prosperous future for its peoples – as opposed to treating it as a geopolitical game of chess, in which the people are pawns," Tusk wrote in a letter to EU leaders, alluding to the EU's competition with Russia for influence in the region.

During the summit, the EU is expected to commit to investing in infrastructure to increase connectivity with the Western Balkans.

The discussions will be delicate, however, as some EU countries are wary of further expanding the bloc. Also, five EU countries do not recognize Kosovo, the former Serbian republic that declared independence in 2008.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is staying away from the summit in protest because of his country's opposition to Kosovo's independence.

Another sticking point is continued instability in the Balkans amid lingering disputes between neighboring countries.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters