U.S. Service Member Killed In 'Apparent Insider Attack' In Afghanistan

The NATO-led mission in Afghanistan says one U.S. service member was killed and two others wounded in an "apparent insider attack" in southern Afghanistan.

NATO's training and assistance mission in Afghanistan, Resolute Support, said in a statement that the two U.S. service members injured in the July 7 incident were in stable condition and that an investigation was under way.

The statement did not provide further details, saying that the name of the U.S. service member killed in action would be withheld until notification of next of kin.

