Britain’s Lewis Hamilton In Pole For Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes team will have the pole position in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled for June 25.

The race will be the second Formula One event at the Baku City Circuit in the Azerbaijani capital. The first race at the circuit last year was called the European Grand Prix.

The race is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. Prague).

The challenging anticlockwise track runs along the shores of the Caspian Sea and around the walls of the old town.

Experts say the track has the longest full-throttle section on the current Formula One circuit, which should favor the Mercedes team’s engine power. Passing is expected to be difficult around Baku’s narrow streets.

Based on reporting by dpa, AP, and Reuters