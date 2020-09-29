Canada, U.K. Join Calls For Cease-Fire, Dialogue In Nagorno-Karabakh

The foreign ministers of Britain and Canada have issued a joint statement expressing concern over the "large-scale military action" in Nagorno-Karabakh and calling for an immediate end to the hostilities.

"Canada and the U.K. are deeply concerned by reports of large-scale military action along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in the statement issued on September 28.

"Reports of shelling of settlements and civilian casualties are deeply concerning. We call for the immediate end of hostilities, respect for the cease-fire agreement, and the protection of civilians," the statement said.

Raab and Champagne also backed negotiations through the Minsk process of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier called directly on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately halt hostilities. Guterres is also pushing the two sides to resume talks and accept the redeployment of monitors from the OSCE to the region.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold emergency talks on September 29 to discuss the fighting, which has killed at least 65 people and threatened to draw in regional powers Russia and Turkey.

Yerevan has already accused Ankara of having a "direct presence on the ground" and supplying its ally Baku with weapons, including drones.

The long-simmering conflict in the volatile South Caucasus erupted on September 27 into the deadliest bouts of fighting in four years in the ethnic Armenian separatist enclave inside Azerbaijan.

At least 58 Armenian servicemen and seven Azerbaijani civilians have been confirmed dead.

Another 26 Armenian servicemen were killed later on September 28, RFE/RL's Armenian Service reported, citing the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian reports of losses among Azerbaijani forces have not been confirmed by Baku.

Nagorno-Karabakh has long experienced periodic border skirmishes along the so-called Line of Contact that separates Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the front line of Europe's longest-running conflict.

However, the latest violence appeared to be more than a flare-up, with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials describing it as war amid mutual recriminations about which side started the offensive.

Armenia declared martial law and a total mobilization on September 27 in response to what it said was Azerbaijani attacks on the enclave, including in the regional capital of Stepanakert.

Azerbaijan responded by declaring a partial military mobilization on September 28.

Both sides have fielded helicopters, drones, tanks, and artillery during the first two days of fighting.

The European Court of Human Rights said on September 28 that the Armenian government had asked it to issue urgent instructions to Azerbaijan to stop attacks on civilians as well as military advances toward civilian settlements in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia claimed on September 28 that Azerbaijan had begun a large-scale offensive from the north of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as from the south.

Meanwhile, Ukraine International Airlines canceled its next flight to Yerevan.

The Kyiv-based company said in a statement that it canceled the September 28 flight to Yerevan due to concern over the safety of its planes in the airspace over Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The airline is scheduled to fly from Kyiv to Yerevan on October 2 and 3 and from Kyiv to Baku on October 4. It said it will determine at a later date whether to carry out those flights.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict emerged during the breakup of the Soviet Union, when the region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan were seized by Armenian-backed separatists who declared independence amid a 1988-94 conflict that killed at least 30,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Since a fragile, Russian-brokered truce in 1994, the region has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces that Azerbaijan says include troops supplied by Armenia.

The region's claim to independence has not been recognized by any country.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters