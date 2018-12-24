Car Bomb Hits Kabul Government Compound

Militants detonated a car bomb before storming a government compound in the Afghan capital, Kabul, in an ongoing attack on December 24, officials and eyewitnesses said.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman at the Interior Ministry, said several gunmen entered the compound and that they were exchanging fire with the Afghan security forces who arrived at the scene.

The compound houses the Public Works Ministry and an office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs, and the Disabled.

There were no words on casualties and no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid.

Ashraf, a witness who works at the Public Works Ministry and who goes by one name, told the AFP news agency that militants inside the compound were also firing at the National Directorate of Security office nearby.

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid told local media that shooting was ongoing in the area but did not provide further information.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, tolonews.con