At Least 10 Killed In Taliban Attack On Security Contractor's Compound In Kabul

Afghan officials say at least 10 people have been killed and 19 wounded in an attack that targeted a security contractors' compound in the capital, Kabul.



Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said an unknown number of gunmen entered the compound after a car bomb exploded near the facility on November 28, triggering a gunbattle with Afghan security forces.



The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.



Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said the target of the attack was the British security contractor group G4S, which is based near an industrial park on the main road leading out of Kabul.

According to its website, G4S provides security for the British Foreign Office in Kabul.

The explosion came only hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a UN-sponsored conference in Geneva of plans to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban.

Efforts to open peace talks with the Taliban have picked up following the appointment of U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, but there has been no reduction in the violence, which kills thousands of people in Afghanistan every year.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP