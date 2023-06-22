News
Czech University Opens Master's Degree Program In Russian Studies
Charles University in Prague has opened a master's degree program on the study of Russian and the former Soviet republics, the university in the Czech capital said on June 21. The Boris Nemtsov Master's Program will be conducted in Russian, with some subjects taught in English. Zhanna Nemtsova, co-director of the Nemtsov Academic Center at the university, said the program was established in response to the "destruction" of liberal arts education in Russia and a growing interest in the study of the region amid Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Official Tells Mosque In Zahedan To Prove Allegations Of Attempt On Imam's Life
The head of the judiciary in Iran's eastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province has told a local mosque it must provide proof to back up claims of an assassination attempt on the Sunni imam of Zahedan, Molavi Abdolhamid, or face legal consequences.
Local news reports quoted sources recently as saying an intelligence operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had attempted the "biological assassination" of the imam, which was thwarted by the identification and arrest of an individual assigned to carry out the killing.
Ali Mostafavi-Nia, the head of the judiciary in Sistan-Baluchistan, disputed the reports on June 22 and said the individual in question had lodged a complaint saying he was illegally detained by personnel of the Grand Makki Mosque of Zahedan, the largest Sunni mosque in Iran.
Mostafavi-Nia emphasized that the mosque must substantiate claims that the individual intended to poison students and Molavi Abdolhamid and that "failure to provide such proof would result in legal consequences."
The office of the Sunni imam of Zahedan confirmed the detention of a suspicious individual at the mosque and suggested that the person could be affiliated with certain government institutions. It gave no evidence to back up the claim.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed individuals associated with Molavi Abdolhamid arrested a Sunni seminary student on the pretext of theft and subsequently detained him illegally.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told security and military officials to try and disgrace Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader of Iran's Sunni Muslims who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Molavi Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moldova Summons Russian Ambassador Over Statement By Moscow-Installed Official In Ukraine
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov over a statement by the Moscow-installed head of the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo. Saldo said earlier on June 22 that Russian armed forces might attack a bridge that connects Romania and Moldova at the town of Giurgiulesti in response to a Ukrainian attack on a bridge that connects the Kherson region with Russian-occupied Crimea. Saldo did not explain the reasons for such a response. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry said such statements "are absolutely unacceptable." To read the original story of RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Charged Again Instead Of Being Released After Serving Sentence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim has been remanded in custody on a new charge instead of being released as expected after serving out a 25-day jail term for a video on his YouTube channel that called for Kazakhs to protest against a deal giving visa-free travel to Chinese nationals.
According to attorney Ghalym Nurpeisov, his client on June 22 now faces charges of financing extremism and being involved in the activities of a banned group.
Nurpeisov added that the charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was declared extremist and banned in March 2018.
Nupeisov said that Mukhammedkarim's health is currently poor after he developed kidney problems following a hunger strike he recently held to protest his arrest.
Mukhammedkarim will most likely be placed in pretrial detention no later than June 23, Nurpeisov said, emphasizing that if convicted, his client could face up to 12 years in prison.
Mukhammedkarim was handed a 25-day jail term on charge of violating regulations for public gatherings in late May, just two days after he had finished serving a similar sentence.
Those charges stemmed from a video on Mukhammedkarim's YouTube channel that called on Kazakhs to defend their rights and his online calls for residents in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty, to rally against the government's move to introduce visa-free access to Kazakhstan for Chinese citizens.
Rights watchdogs have criticized authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecution of dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich country's political scene following the deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for Kazakhs.
However, many in Kazakhstan, consider the reforms announced by Toqaev, cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
Hungary's Orban Calls For More EU Money For Western Balkans, Not Only Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on June 22 that the European Union should offer quicker membership to Bosnia-Herzegovina and other Western Balkans countries and should channel more funds to the region, not only to war-torn Ukraine. Orban, speaking during an official trip to Bosnia, said membership should be granted to the region's countries "no matter what they say in Brussels," adding that "the money cannot only be directed toward Ukraine." Orban has been at odds with the EU over Hungary's strengthening of ties with Russia and China and what Brussels sees as backsliding on democracy and freedoms. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Navalny Associate Aleksandr Zykov Sentenced To Five Years In Prison In Absentia
A court in the Russian city of Kostroma on June 22 sentenced in absentia the former coordinator of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in the city. Aleksandr Zykov received five years in prison on a charge of distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Zykov said on Facebook that the court also barred him from administering social networks for three years. Zykov left Russia in January last year and resides currently in the Netherlands. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU Announces 1.5 Billion Euros In Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine
The European Commission is allocating another 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on June 22. "Today we disburse another €1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance. We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom. More will come," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. On June 21, von der Leyen announced that the EU is preparing a 50-billion-euro ($54.7 billion) package of financial assistance for Ukraine for 2024-2027. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Court Denies U.S. Reporter Gershkovich's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention
The Moscow City Court has rejected U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's appeal against his pretrial detention on charges of espionage, which he, his newspaper The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government have strongly denied.
Although the June 22 hearing was held behind closed doors, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy and representatives of several other diplomatic missions in Moscow were allowed to attend.
The first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, the 31-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
"Despite Russian officials' public assertions about Evan's activities, let me reiterate the U.S. government's firm position: the charges against Evan are baseless. He is an innocent journalist who was carrying out journalistic activities and has been wrongfully detained," Tracey said in a statement.
"Such hostage diplomacy is unacceptable, and we call on the Russian Federation to release him, as well as Paul Whelan, another U.S. citizen who has been wrongfully detained. We call for that release to occur immediately."
Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was arrested in December 2018, held for 18 months in Lefortovo prison in Moscow, and then jailed for 16 years on spying charges, which he and the U.S. government deny.
The Wall Street Journal said in a statement that although the court's June 22 decision was expected, "it is no less an outrage" that Gershkovich's "detention continues to be upheld."
"Evan has been wrongfully detained for more than 12 weeks for nothing more than doing his job as a journalist. We continue to demand his immediate release," the newspaper's statement said.
Gershkovich was arrested in March and accused by the FSB security service of collecting military secrets in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
In late May, the Lefortovo district court in Moscow extended Gershkovich's pretrial detention until at least August 30.
Washington has declared Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.
The reporter's detention comes at a time when relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of the journalist's arrest in March that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex.
Gershkovich was then placed in pretrial detention in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism.
Hired by The Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest.
The 31-year-old is a fluent Russian-speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
With reporting by SOTA
Kurti, Vucic To Meet Separately With Borrell In Brussels
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have confirmed their attendance, but won't meet face-to-face, at a crisis meeting in Brussels on June 22 called by the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Borrell called the emergency meeting to try to calm rising tensions between the two neighbors over ethnically divisive mayoral appointments and the detention of three Kosovar police officers last week by Serbian authorities.
"I have called the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to Brussels for urgent meetings to find the way out of the current crisis. We need immediate de-escalation & new elections in the north with participation of Kosovo Serbs. This is paramount for the region & EU," Borrell wrote on Twitter.
Violent clashes between NATO's KFOR peacekeepers and protesting Serbs in northern Kosovo injured dozens late last month after Pristina tried to forcibly seat ethnic Albanian mayors after elections in the north boycotted by the border region's ethnic Serb majority.
On June 15, Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" three Kosovar policemen who were on a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling. Belgrade, meanwhile, said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
The three were being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances, Serb authorities said.
The United States and the European Union have urged Serbia to immediately release the three policemen.
While confirming that he would go to Brussels, Vucic said on June 22 he will meet in person with Borrell, though not with Kurti.
"Talking to him [Kurti] doesn't make sense. He gives us lectures on philosophy," said Vucic.
Kurti confirmed his participation in the Brussels meeting on June 21, saying that during the talks with Borrell he would insist on "the immediate and unconditional release of the three policemen who are being held hostage by Serbia...and the normalization of relations."
U.S. and EU officials have encouraged a quick return to implement a three-point plan outlined by the EU aimed at normalizing relations that have kept Kosovo out of international institutions and stoked ethnic resentments decades after bloody conflicts marked by ethnic cleansing.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognize it.
Kyrgyz Politicians, Activists, Journalists Go On Trial Over Protest Against Border Deal
BISHKEK -- A group of 27 Kyrgyz politicians, activists, and journalists, who were arrested last year for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan, have gone on trial on multiple charges, including plotting mass unrest.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek started the high-profile trial on June 22.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested 27 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in late October after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal that saw Kyrgyzstan in November hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which was more than three decades in the making. Some of the arrested individuals protested against their arrest and launched hunger strikes while in pretrial detention.
If convicted, the defendants face more than 10 years in prison.
There have been several rallies in Bishkek demanding release of the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee members since their arrest in October.
Human rights organizations have also demanded the Kyrgyz government release the jailed men and women and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
Russian Activist Gets Prison Term For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Recruitment Center
A military court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on June 21 sentenced anti-war activist Mikhail Sokolov to 11 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a military recruitment center in the city of Perm in December. The court found Sokolov guilty of treason, being a member of a terrorist group, and conducting a terrorist act. Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, dozens of military recruitment centers have been targeted by arsonists. Russian authorities have designated such attacks as terrorism. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Czech Radio Websites Hacked Before Conference On Media Role In Ukraine War
Czech Radio (Cesky Rozhlas) said on June 22 that its websites suffered a massive DDoS attack hours before the start of the Media and Ukraine conference, at which Czech President Petr Pavel and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko are keynote speakers. According to Czech Radio, hackers disabled all of its websites and as of 1:15 p.m. CET the broadcaster still had a notice on its website that a broadcast from the conference, devoted to the role of the media during the Russian aggression against Ukraine, was not available on its website, even though it is available on YouTube and Czech Radio's audio portal.
Police Search Homes Of Lawyer, Public Defender Of Russian Activist Who Died In Custody
Police in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 22 searched the homes of the lawyer and public defender of anti-war activist Anatoly Beryozikov, who died while in custody last week. It is not clear why the homes of lawyer Irina Gak and public defender Tatyana Sporysheva were searched. A day earlier, the Investigative Committee said it had launched a probe into the death of the 40-year-old anti-war activist. Gak said earlier she visited Beryozikov hours before his death and noticed traces of electric shocks on his body, adding that Beryozikov told her that police officers had threatened to kill him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian WWF Entity Cuts Ties With International Parent Organization After Being Declared 'Undesirable'
The World Wide Fund for Nature in Russia said on June 22 it had cut ties with the international nongovernmental organization World Wide Fund for Nature (World Wildlife Fund, WWF), a day after it was deemed an "undesirable organization" by the Prosecutor General's Office. The Russian entity said it also had terminated an agreement on the use of the Panda logo and the acronym WWF. The Prosecutor General's Office said the independent nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental and species protection was "being used as a facade to carry out projects that create threats to the country's security in the economic sphere."
Russia Says Ukraine Struck Major Bridge To Crimea As Kyiv Reports 'Partial Success' On Battlefield
A key bridge connecting Russian-annexed Crimea with the occupied part of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson was damaged after being hit by what a Moscow-appointed official said were Storm Shadow missiles fired by Ukrainian forces.
Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed chief of Crimea, said on his Telegram channel that the strike early on June 22 was carried out on the bridge in the Chongar region, also known as "the gate to Crimea," which represents the shortest route from the Crimean Peninsula to the front line in southern Ukraine, making it a key link in Russia's supply line.
The attack came as Russian forces struck civilian and infrastructure targets with a fresh wave of missiles and drones overnight.
Saldo said the road on the bridge was damaged but no one was injured, while alternative transport routes had been opened. Separately, Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea, said specialized services were assessing the damage caused to the bridges.
The spokesman of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, referring to the attack on the bridge, told Ukrainian television, "The work [to push Russia out of Crimea] is under way and it will continue," while the Ukrainian deputy governor of Kherson, Yuriy Sobolevskiy, said on social media that the strike was "a blow to the military logistics of the occupiers" and had a "psychological impact."
Britain last month announced that it was donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.
In October last year, a fire broke out after an explosion hit a major bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland over the Kerch Strait, drastically reducing the traffic, in what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack.
Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine has vowed to retake Crimea from Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.
Meanwhile, Russian forces struck civilian and infrastructure targets with a fresh wave of missiles and drones overnight, the Ukrainian military said in its early morning update on June 22, adding that fierce battles were under way in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russia was intensifying its attacks.
The General Staff reported that Ukrainian air defenses shot down all six Iranian-made drones but said a yet unspecified number of civilians were killed and wounded, without giving further details.
Russia also launched 44 missiles, including Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles, and 47 rocket salvoes at Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, the military said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The head of a local people's council under Odesa's regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said three drones were shot down in southern Ukraine, but other drones caused what appeared to be minor damage in Odesa region.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk region, said one civilian was killed by Russian shelling and six others were wounded in Chasiv Yar near Horlivka.
Authorities in the Kryviy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions also reported being shelled overnight. In Kharkiv, one person was wounded, said regional Governor Oleh Synehubov.
Since the start of last month, Russia has intensified its strikes across Ukraine, causing many civilian casualties and further damaging the country's infrastructure.
On the battlefield, the General Staff said that "heavy fighting" was under way in Donetsk, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian assaults in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.
Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff, said in a post on Ukraine's Military Media Center's Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces had "partial success" in the Ryvnopyl-Staromayorske area in the south of Donetsk region, where they are consolidating the front lines.
"Particularly heavy fighting continues in the Lyman sector...in Donetsk region," Kovalev said.
Earlier on June 22, the military said that in the southern regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations, without giving details.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meanwhile warned that the counteroffensive "will take time." Shmyhal, speaking on the sidelines of a reconstruction conference in London, said he was "optimistic" about the success of the military operation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy admitted in an interview with the BBC that the progress of the counteroffensive was "slower than desired," but that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.
"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," he said. "What's at stake is people's lives."
Zelenskiy said on June 22 that Ukrainian intelligence services believe Russia is plotting an incident to release radiation from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Europe's largest.
"Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -- a terrorist act with a release of radiation," he said, adding that Kyiv was sharing intelligence on the plot with its foreign partners. "They have prepared everything for this."
The Kremlin rejected the accusation, calling it "another lie."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Grigory Klinishov, One Of The Creators Of Russia's Thermonuclear Bomb, Dies By Suicide At 92
Nuclear physicist Grigory Klinishov, one of the creators of the first Soviet two-stage thermonuclear bomb known as RDS-37, was found dead in Moscow on June 22. Russian news agency TASS quoted emergency services as saying the 92-year-old scientist died by suicide. Klinishov left a note in which he said goodbye to his loved ones. In addition to the RDS-37 bomb, Klinishov also developed several types of thermonuclear charges for more advanced bombs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Republika Srpska Assembly Votes To No Longer Publish Decisions Of Bosnia High Representative
The National Assembly of the Republika Srpska has adopted changes in the law which imply that decisions by the high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina will no longer be recognized.
At a special session on June 21, lawmakers adopted changes to the Act on the Publication of Laws and other regulations as a matter of urgency. Fifty-four of 61 deputies present voted in favor of the changes; seven abstained.
Under current law, legal acts in the Republika Srpska enter into force when they are published in the official gazette, which publishes the acts passed by the highest authorities, including the high representative. The change in the law removes the high representative from the list of authorities whose acts are published by the gazette.
The latest move is seen as part of the secessionist efforts of certain Republika Srpska officials. It also defies the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian War under which an international envoy was installed to oversee the implementation of peace.
Ethnic Serbs in Republika Srpska, who account for some 80 percent of the entity's population, say they do not recognize Christian Schmidt, because the UN Security Council did not endorse his appointment as the high representative in 2021.
China and Russia disputed his selection for the post because he was not confirmed by the council, but other nations said it was not required.
Under the Dayton accords, the high commissioner has the power to sack officials and impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia.
"Today Bosnia and Herzegovina does not have a High Representative. [Schmidt] is not the High Representative and this is the message from Republika Srpska," the entity's prime minister, Radovan Viskovic, told the parliament.
Earlier this week, Schmidt warned that the Serbs will face unspecified consequences if they break the terms of the peace deal by refusing to recognize his acts.
The Office of the High Representative warned that, by not publishing the decisions of the high representative," entity institutions and their employees are violating their obligations under the Dayton Agreement" for which they bear personal responsibility.
Signatories to the agreement, including the Republika Srpska "have the obligation to fully cooperate with the High Representative," the high representative said in a statement.
The Republika Srpska parliament's decision was supported by the Russian Embassy, which said that Schmidt was not legitimate in its view.
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the majority party in the entity, has close ties with Russia and on May 23 visited the Kremlin and spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by Reuters
IOC Warns Afghanistan About Paris Olympics Status Over Blocking Sports For Women And Girls
The Afghanistan team’s status for the 2024 Paris Olympics was put in question by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over growing frustration with the Taliban for blocking access to sport for women and girls. The IOC said on June 21 that it “continues to be extremely concerned” about the sports situation in Afghanistan. Noting its “right to take any further measures,” the IOC cautioned that “specific details” for the Afghan team’s participation have not yet been decided, hinting at potential consequences. An IOC official said there had been some written guarantees, but the progress so far “remains insufficient.” To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Hackers Release Documents Reportedly Showing Raisi Approved Funds To Suppress Unrest
A group of hackers has reportedly leaked government documents suggesting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi approved the use of at least 100 trillion Iranian rials ($200 million) to put down protests during the recent nationwide unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
The hackers, known as Uprising Until Overthrow and affiliated with the exiled opposition Mujahedin-e Khalq organization (MKO), reportedly hacked and released the highly confidential correspondence between the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran, and Raisi's office.
The Thar Allah Headquarters, which operates under the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), is tasked with suppressing protests in various parts of Tehran Province.
The MKO is considered a terrorist group by Tehran. RFE/RL could not immediately verify the authenticity of the materials, which were marked "very confidential."
The leaked correspondence dates back to early November during a period of extensive protests against the government sparked by Amini's death.
According to the documents, Mohammad Bagheri, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, wrote to Raisi requesting an immediate allocation of "at least 100 trillion rials" to "end the current situation." The funds were targeted to cover "essential items" needed by security forces, including vehicles, clothing, individual equipment, and other "unavoidable operational costs."
In response to the request, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the head of Raisi's office, wrote a highly confidential and urgent letter to the head of the country's Planning and Budget Organization seeking the "necessary assistance" for the financial request.
Further documents published by the hacker group show that Esmaili also requested funds for the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran. The headquarters had asked Raisi to allocate tens of billions of Rials to suppress student protests.
The confidential correspondence coincides with reports by the state-run IRNA news agency that a 20 percent increase in the salaries of military and law enforcement personnel had been approved in the annual budget amendment bill.
Since September 2022, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Thousands have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least seven protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Several more remain on death row and senior judiciary officials have said they are determined to ensure those convicted and sentenced have their punishments meted out.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people were killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Approves 11th Sanctions Package Against Russia Over Invasion Of Ukraine
European Union governments have agreed to an 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine aimed largely at stopping other countries and companies from circumventing previously imposed sanctions.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new package will “deal a further blow to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin,” she said on June 21 after the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council announced that the package had been agreed.
“Our anti-circumvention tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on sanctioned goods,” Leyen added on Twitter.
The latest sanctions aim to close loopholes so that goods and technology vital to Moscow’s war effort don't reach Russia via nations that trade with the EU.
The new package allows the implementation of measures restricting the export of sensitive dual-use goods and technology to third countries, which could then transfer them to Russia. The new rules allow the EU to exert much more pressure to end the practice than before.
EU officials have long been concerned about a surge of demand for EU products from Russia's neighbors, including Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, and from other countries that have maintained trading relationships with Moscow, such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and China.
The package adds 71 people and 33 entities to those banned from the EU and freezes any assets they hold in EU jurisdictions for being involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
It also extends the suspension of EU broadcasting licenses for five Russian state-controlled media.
In addition, the package bans access to EU ports for ships that engage in ship-to-ship transfers of crude oil or petroleum products at sea if there is cause to suspect the cargo was of Russian origin.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Kurdish Prisoner Reportedly Executed In Iran
Human rights groups say Hayman Mostafaei, a Kurdish prisoner, was executed in the early hours of June 21 at the Sanandaj Central Prison in western Iran.
The execution was reported by the human rights group Hengaw and the Free Workers' Union of Iran on their respective social media accounts. The judiciary of the Islamic republic has yet to release any official statement regarding this matter.
According to the reports, a large crowd gathered outside the Sanandaj Prison late on June 20 in a bid to prevent the execution of the 34-year-old inmate, who had been transferred to solitary confinement a day earlier. The gathering reportedly continued into the early hours of June 21.
"The people of Sanandaj and a large crowd that had travelled from Marivan to Sanandaj gathered in front of City’s Central Prison and did everything they could until the last moment to save Hayman Mostafaei from execution," The Free Workers' Union of Iran said.
"But once again, the agents of death did their job and took another person's life."
Mostafaei was accused of killing a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in 2012. He appeared to be tortured into giving a "confession" before being sentenced to death the following year.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation with critics saying that judgements are rushed through the judiciary while "sham" trials and forced confessions are routine.
Authorities have warned for months since unrest broke out following Mahsa Amini's death in September that they would react harshly to any dissent.
Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
On June 19, the UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, expressed disquiet about the increase in executions in Iran. At the opening of the new session of the Human Rights Council, he stated: "I am concerned about the widespread increase in executions and also the continued discrimination against women and girls in Iran."
Human rights advocacy organizations say that hundreds of people have been executed in Iran in the past six months. Depending on the sources, the number of executions ranges from 290 to over 310, an increase of more than 75 percent compared to the same period last year.
Amnesty International also announced in an annual report on May 16 that the number of drug-related executions in Iran this year has tripled compared to 2022, calling this statistic "shameful."
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Sentences Nuclear Center Employee To Nine Years In Prison On Treason Charge
A court in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod sentenced an employee of the Federal Nuclear Center to nine years in prison on June 21 on a charge of treason. The court found Viktor Ilyin guilty of attempting to sell materials related to defense projects to intelligence services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. Since January 1, at least 21 probes have been launched and more than 30 people arrested on treason charges across the country. Altogether, 22 probes on treason charges were launched in Russia last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Reuters
Plenty Of Time To Rule On Russian Athletes For Paris Olympics, Says IOC
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) still has sufficient time to decide whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will take part in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, spokesman Mark Adams said on June 21. “We will take a decision regarding Paris when the time is fit and there remains plenty of time for that decision to be taken," Adams said at a news conference in Lausanne, Switzerland. The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 but earlier this year recommended that athletes from the two countries be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals.
At Least Two Dead In Hungarian Military Helicopter Crash In Croatia
A Hungarian military helicopter crashed on June 21 during a training mission in neighboring Croatia, killing at least two people on board, the country's Defense Ministry said. Two Hungarian Air Force helicopters were on a training flight when one of them crashed, the Defense Ministry said, according to the MTI news agency. Three people were on board the helicopter when it went down near the Cikola River canyon about 300 kilometers south of Zagreb. Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two people. A search was under way for the third member of the crew.
Kazakhstan Abruptly Announces It Will No Longer Host Syria Talks
Kazakhstan abruptly said on June 21 that it will stop hosting talks aimed at resolving the Syrian conflict that erupted 12 years ago. The decision was a surprise to Russia and other participants, including Turkey, Syria, and Iran at the wrapping up of the 20th round of talks held in the capital, Astana, the venue for negotiations since 2017. Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said that the talks have fulfilled their mission, but Aleksandr Lavrentyev, Russia’s envoy to Syria, said that Astana's decision came as a complete surprise. Lavrentyev said that no decision has been made regarding the venue for future talks. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Ukrainian Military Reports Intense Battles In Donetsk Region; Russia Cites Fresh Cross-Border Shelling
