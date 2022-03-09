Ukraine Demands Cease-Fire At Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Amid Power Outage After Russian Takeover

Moscow says it has opened humanitarian corridors on March 9 for a second day for people fleeing the Kyiv and four other cities, as the number of refugees created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine surpassed 2 million amid continued bombardment of some civilian areas.

Thousands tried to flee cities around the country on March 8 through humanitarian corridors with limited success as continued Russian bombardment cut off some of the exit routes.



In a televised address on March 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that unless a no-fly zone is declared to protect Ukraine, the international community would be responsible for a mass humanitarian catastrophe.

"Russia uses missiles, aircraft, and helicopters against us, against civilians, against our cities, against our infrastructure. It is the humanitarian duty of the world to respond," he said.

NATO has ruled out a no-fly zone over fears that a direct confrontation with Russia could spark a broader war.

In the United States, congressional leaders early on March 9 reached a bipartisan deal to provide $13.6 billion to help Ukraine fend off its invasion by Russia and assist European allies coping with the continent's worst refugee crisis since World War II.



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on March 9 is beginning a tour of two European NATO allies, Poland and Romania, to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and impact the war is having on the region, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Turkey, where he will meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on March 10.



The head of Russia's National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying that Russian forces would "observe a regime of silence" from 9 a.m. on March 9 to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and the besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Kyiv will try to evacuate civilians through six humanitarian corridors, including from Mariupol. She said in a video statement that Ukrainian armed forces had agreed to stop firing in those areas from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and urged Russian forces to fulfil their commitment to local cease-fires.



Vereshchuk said the corridors that would open would go from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhya; Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhya; Sumy to Poltava; Izyum to Lozova; Volnovakha to Pokrovsk; and from several towns around Kyiv that she identified as Vorzel, Borodyanka, Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel to the capital.



About 3,000 people have already been evacuated from Irpin, which, according to residents, came under some of the most intensive Russian shelling.



"I appeal to the Russian Federation: You have undertaken official public commitments to cease fire from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. We have had negative experiences when the commitments that were undertaken did not work," Vereshchuk said.

WATCH: In an emotional interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Kharkiv native Yulia Sukhovyeyeva has called on the world to close the skies over Ukraine in order to prevent shelling from Russian forces. Yulia is one of millions of Ukrainians fleeing the country to escape the war.



Oleksandr Lysenko, the mayor of Sumy, near the border with Russia, said in televised comments that civilians in private cars started leaving the city on March 9 after about 5,000 people managed to flee to Poltava the previous day.



But thousands in Mariupol were still trapped when their route out of the city was blocked, with the Ukrainian government accusing Russia of shelling the area.

Mariupol has been without water, heat, sanitary systems, or phones for several days, one of the most desperate scenes of the two-week-old war. An estimated 200,000 people -- nearly half the population of 430,000 -- hope to flee the city.



The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross on March 9 expressed hope that the corridors will begin to work better after a sputtering start.



ICRC President Peter Maurer told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio that his organization has been working for days to bring the warring parties together and encourage them to hold detailed military-to-military talks on enabling civilians to flee.



The number of people fleeing Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion continued to grow, with the head of the United Nation's refugee agency UNHCR estimating on March 9 that the figure has now reached 2.1-2.2 million people.



United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a news conference during a visit to Stockholm that "the time is now to try to help at the border," rather than discussions on the division of refugees between countries.



Grandi added that non-EU member Moldova in particular was vulnerable in the current situation.





Harris's scheduled trip to Poland comes at a delicate moment in U.S.-Polish relations as the United States on March 8 rejected a surprise offer by Warsaw to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany as a way to replenish Ukraine's air force in its defense against invading Russian forces.



So far, many NATO countries, along with other Western allies, have supplied only defensive weaponry to Kyiv amid threats from Moscow that it would make the donors a direct party to the conflict and thus open to retaliation.



The U.S. State Department said the Polish proposal caught the United States by surprise.



"To my knowledge, it wasn't pre-consulted with us that they planned to give these planes to us," Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

In his address on March 9, Zelensky called for Western powers to urgently resolve the Polish offer.

"So when will the decision be made? Listen: We have a war! We do not have time for all these signals. This is not ping-pong! This is about human lives! We ask once again: Solve it faster. Do not shift the responsibility. Send us planes!" Zelenskiy said.



With the 13th day of Russia’s attack on its neighbor again darkened by reports of residential areas being targeted, U.S. President Joe Biden on March 8 announced a ban on oil and other energy imports from Russia, putting pressure on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.



Britain said it would also phase out Russian oil by the end of the year, while the EU, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies, planned to slash gas imports by two-thirds. Oil and gas exports account for a significant portion of Russia's budget revenues and are a key source of foreign currency to defend the ruble.



Meanwhile, Western companies continued their exodus from Russia, with oil giant Shell announcing its exit, while global fast food icon McDonald’s and coffee chain Starbucks joining more than 200 other firms that have indefinitely suspended operations in Russia.



In a video address to the British House of Commons on March 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed calls for no-fly zones, something the West has rejected for fears of escalating the conflict.



Zelensky invoked Winston Churchill's resistance against Nazi Germany as he vowed Ukrainians will "fight to the end."



"We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets," Zelenskiy told the packed chamber, which gave him a standing ovation.



In Washington, congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early March 9 providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.

Biden had requested $10 billion for military, humanitarian, and economic aid last week, and Democratic and Republican backing was so staunch that the amount was upped to $12 billion on March 7 and $13.6 billion just a day later.