Chief Of Armenian National Security Service Replaced

YEREVAN -- Armenian President Armen Sarkisian has relieved the chief of the National Security Service (AATs), Argishti Kyaramian, of his duties amid the ongoing military conflict with Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, controlled by an ethnic Armenian de facto government.

Sarkisian's decree, signed on October 8, says that the decision was made in accordance with a proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

AATs Deputy Director Mikael Hambartsumian will take over as the agency's chief.

No reason was given for the reshuffle.

Kyaramian was appointed director of the AATs in June.