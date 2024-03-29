Chinese Investigators Arrive In Pakistan To Probe Suicide Attack That Killed 5 Of Its Nationals

A team of Chinese investigators arrived in Pakistan on March 29 to join a probe into a suicide attack that killed five of its nationals earlier this week, officials said, as Pakistan continued its own investigations into the attack. The slain Chinese engineers and workers were heading on March 26 to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in northwest Pakistan, when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their vehicle. A Pakistani driver was also killed in the attack in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
