Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Chinese Investigators Arrive In Pakistan To Probe Suicide Attack That Killed 5 Of Its Nationals

Security officials inspect the wreckage of a vehicle that was carrying Chinese nationals and plunged into a ravine after a suicide attack near Besham city in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on March 26.
Security officials inspect the wreckage of a vehicle that was carrying Chinese nationals and plunged into a ravine after a suicide attack near Besham city in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on March 26.

A team of Chinese investigators arrived in Pakistan on March 29 to join a probe into a suicide attack that killed five of its nationals earlier this week, officials said, as Pakistan continued its own investigations into the attack. The slain Chinese engineers and workers were heading on March 26 to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in northwest Pakistan, when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their vehicle. A Pakistani driver was also killed in the attack in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG