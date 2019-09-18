Chinese Prime Minister Visits Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang during his three-day trip to Russia.

The South China Morning Post reported Li is looking to soften the blow from a trade war with the United States and conclude agricultural deals.

On his arrival on September 16, during which he first met with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the senior Chinese official said in St. Petersburg that he hoped to boost investment and ease market access, while expanding economic cooperation.

Putin and Li are expected to talk about how Russian-Chinese relations have entered a new phase amid growing trade between the two countries.

Bilateral trade last year surpassed $100 billion, growing by 27 percent.

Li's meeting with Putin takes place as Moscow and Beijing celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations 70 years ago.

Medvedev said the countries plan to achieve $200 billion in mutual trade by 2024.

Based on reporting by TASS and South China Morning Post