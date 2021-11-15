Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
A Closure Bid And A Border Crisis
The Russian government has launched a campaign to close the prominent human rights groups Memorial, a startling new step in the ongoing clampdown on civil society, independent media, and public dissent. Meanwhile, the migrant crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus persists as winter approaches. Moscow-based journalist Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
November 01, 2021
COVID, Climate, And Tension In The Donbas
-
October 25, 2021
The COVID Crisis And Navalny’s Prize
-
October 11, 2021
Podcast: Pandora, Peace Prize, And Parliament
-
October 04, 2021
Pandora, Politkovskaya, And The Search For Justice
-
September 27, 2021
The Elections And Beyond
-
September 20, 2021
What Price Victory?