Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

A Closure Bid And A Border Crisis

A Closure Bid And A Border Crisis
Embed
A Closure Bid And A Border Crisis

No media source currently available

0:00 0:12:03 0:00
Direct link

The Russian government has launched a campaign to close the prominent human rights groups Memorial, a startling new step in the ongoing clampdown on civil society, independent media, and public dissent. Meanwhile, the migrant crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus persists as winter approaches. Moscow-based journalist Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG