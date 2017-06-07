WASHINGTON -- Former FBI Director James Comey says President Donald Trump demanded loyalty and pressured him to drop the agency’s criminal investigation into Trump’s first national security adviser and his interactions with Russian officials.

Comey made the remarks in written testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee that was released on June 7, one day before he was scheduled to testify publicly before the panel.

The remarks corroborate in part several explosive news reports of recent weeks that suggest Trump sought to interfere in the FBI’s investigation of Michael Flynn.

Flynn was fired 24 days into the job after it emerged he had misled White House officials about his interactions with officials, including Russia’s ambassador in Washington.

In the written testimony, Comey said Trump told him at a dinner in January that "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty."

Comey said he agreed with Trump’s description of Flynn as being "a good guy" but did not say he would drop the agency’s investigation.

Trump fired Comey on May 9.