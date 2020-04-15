Georgian Government Locks Down Four Major Cities Over Coronavirus

TBILISI -- Georgia's government has decided to lock down four of the South Caucasus nation's main cities to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told reporters on April 14 that his cabinet decided to take the move for Tbilisi, the capital, as well as for the cities of Rustavi, Batumi, and Kutaisi for 10 days as the country grapples with the pandemic.

Gakharia said that the decision was made after 30 more people were registered as infected with the coronavirus in one day.

"The government has decided to ban citizens from entering or leaving...the cities...starting at 9 p.m. April 15," Gakharia said.

According to Gakharia, his government will initiate a move to extend the state of emergency that was announced in the country over the coronavirus for one month on March 21.

"We will ask President [Salome Zurabishvili] to propose that parliament prolongs the state of emergency until May 10 to be able to define our next steps to slow the [spread of the virus]," Gakharia said.

Parliamentary speaker Mamuka Mdinaradze said after Gakharia's press conference that lawmakers will most likely discuss a possible prolongation of the state of emergency on April 21 or April 22.

According to Mdinaradze, the ruling majority in parliament will support the proposal.

On April 15, Georgia's health authorities said that the number of coronavirus cases in the country had reached 306, including three deaths.