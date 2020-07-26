COVID-19: Rohani Sees No Early End To Virus Crisis

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 640,000, with more than 16 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has dampened hopes of an early end to the country's COVID-19 crisis, saying on July 25 that people should not assume that the problem will be resolved within a few weeks.



"We should think in the longer term and prepare now for next year," said Rohani, according to the state news agency IRNA.



In the past week, there have been more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths in Iran, raising the death toll to 15,484, according to Ministry of Health on July 25.

Russia

In Russia, the Moscow region confirmed at least 148 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the regional coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on July 25.

To date, the Moscow Region has 62,609 cases of the coronavirus, with 1,089 fatalities, the statement said, according to TASS.

Russia’s overall death toll is 13,192, according to government data.