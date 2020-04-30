COVID-19: Tajikistan Acknowledges First Infections

The global death toll from the coronavirus is approaching 230,000 with more than 3.2 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Central Asia

Tajikistan's State Commission for the Prevention of the Coronavirus Pandemic, headed by the Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, has admitted that there are at least 15 coronavirus infections cases in the country.



Sources who were present at an emergency meeting of the commission told RFE/RL on April 30 that five cases were confirmed in the capital, Dushanbe, and 10 in the northern city of Khujand.



Tajikistan has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases to date, though the sources said a televised announcement on the virus is expected in the coming hours.



Despite saying there were no confirmed cases, the Tajik government last week closed schools for two weeks and suspended the national league soccer season over the coronavirus.

Elsewhere in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan plans to start allowing business to resume operations as countries across the region begin to ease restrictions that were suspended over the coronavirus outbreak.



Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev said on April 30 that the resumption of economic activities will take into consideration priorities and proceed in 10-day stages beginning on May 1.



According to Abylgaziev, his cabinet has allocated some $9 million for measures to slow the spread of the virus.



Kyrgyz Interior Minister Kashkar Junushaliev told reporters on April 30 that all checkpoints in Bishkek, the capital, will be removed on May 1 and that police will patrol streets to monitor vehicle movements.



The Health Ministry said on April 30 that the number of coronavirus cases in the country had reached 746, including eight deaths.



Neighboring Uzbekistan has begun to ease restrictions as well, announcing that, as of April 30, citizens could resume using private cars from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The use of private vehicles was temporarily banned in March because of the pandemic.



A day earlier, the Uzbek government extended the suspension of all flights abroad to June 30. International flights, except cargo flights, were suspended initially for one month on March 30.



According to health officials, there were 2,017 coronavirus cases, including nine deaths, in Uzbekistan as of April 30.



Turkmenistan is now the only Central Asian country that has not officially confirmed any coronavirus cases, which has prompted suspicions that Turkmen authorities are not accurately reporting information about the pandemic in their country.



The largest number of coronavirus cases in the region has been officially registered in Kazakhstan, where the latest figures on April 30 were 3,273 cases with 25 deaths.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz, Tajik, Uzbek, and Kazakh services