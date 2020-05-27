COVID-19: Moscow Offers Free Antibodies Tests For Residents

The global death toll from the coronavirus is almost 350,000 with more than 5.4 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Russia

Medical institutions in Moscow have begun conducting free tests to gather information on the presence of coronavirus antibodies in the Russian capital's residents.

Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on May 27 that Muscovites could now register electronically at hospitals close to their homes to get tested for the presence of antibodies.

"The appointments will be made 14 days prior [to the tests].... The test results will be available in three days for everyone online on their electronic medical chart," Rakova said, adding that Moscow's hospitals were capable of collecting 5,000 samples per day.

Rakova's announcement comes after officials said the total number of coronavirus cases in the country had decreased for a second day in a row.

In the last 24 hours, 8,338 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified, official statistics show, and 11,079 people had recovered from the virus.

Russia has recorded 370,680 cases of the infection, with 3,968 deaths, including 161 in the last 24 hours.

Russia's official statistics have been challenged by some researchers, who say they may be incomplete, inaccurate, and even partially falsified, which the authorities have denied.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax