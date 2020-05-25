COVID-19: Institute Says Montenegro Virus-Free For First Time In Two Months

The global death toll from the coronavirus is almost 350,000 with more than 5.4 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Montenegro

Montenegro's Institute of Public Health has announced that for the first time in more than two months, the tiny Adriatic country has no confirmed coronavirus infections.

"It's official: Currently there are no active cases of #COVID19 in Montenegro," the institute said on Twitter. "After 68 days from the first recorded case, Montenegro is currently without patients with COVID-19."

Although it has gone 19 days without registering any new cases, Montenegro has not officially declared an end to the outbreak on its territory.

Senad Begic, from the Institute of Public Health, told RFE/RL that while there were not strict guidelines for declaring an end to an epidemic, epidemiologists generally consider a country virus-free only after no new infections have been found for 28 days.

Montenegro, which has around 630,000 inhabitants, was among the last European states to report a confirmed case and has only reported a total of 324 cases, with nine deaths.

Outbreaks surged in neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia, but most Balkan countries have generally fared better than many of their neighbors or other European states.

Slovenia became the first country in Europe to declare an end to its COVID-19 epidemic on May 14.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service