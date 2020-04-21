COVID-19: Serbia To Ease Some Lockdown Measures

The Serbian government will loosen strict lockdown measures implemented last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



Some small businesses and markets including car mechanics, shoemakers, dry cleaners, bookshops, and other services will be allowed to reopen on April 21.



The government said businesses must enforce strict prevention measures such as wearing a face covering, gloves, and disinfecting. Shopping malls, cafes, restaurants, schools, and kindergartens will remain closed.



A night curfew will be shortened by one hour and an around-the-clock lockdown for people aged 65 and above will also be eased, allowing them to leave their homes for 30-minute walks on three evenings a week.

"The government also calls on employers in the construction industry to resume work... while adhering to protection measures and rules of social distancing," the government said in a statement.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced last month some of the strictest measures in Europe as part of a state of emergency to slow the spread of the virus.



Over the weekend, the government imposed an 84-hour curfew to prevent socializing during Orthodox Christian Easter on April 19.



Serbia has reported 6,630 coronavirus infections and 125 fatalities.

