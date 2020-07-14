COVID-19: 'Virus-Free' Turkmenistan Halts Trains Amid Concerns

The global death toll from the coronavirus is over 570,000, with more than 13 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT -- Turkmenistan, the only country in Central Asia that has not officially registered any coronavirus cases within its borders, has suspended the operation of passenger trains amid reports of COVID-19 infections across the tightly controlled energy-rich nation.



Turkmen Railways issued a statement on its website that all trains will be suspended from July 16 to July 23 without giving any detailed explanation.



A day earlier Turkmen health officials urged citizens to wear medical masks outdoors "to prevent lungs from dust."



Although Turkmenistan has not officially registered any coronavirus cases, RFE/RL correspondents reported that local hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients with pneumonia symptoms, some of whom, including medical personnel, have died.



In some parts of the country, so-called quarantine zones have been established, and some industrial facilities are being shut down, RFE/RL correspondents said.



On July 6, a long-delayed mission from the World Health Organization arrived in the country for a 10-day visit to assess the situation and work with Turkmen officials to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Kazakhstan

In neighboring Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Asqar Mamin, announced on July 14 that a second two-week coronavirus lockdown introduced on July 5 has been extended until August 2.



Education Minister Askhat Aimaghambetov told reporters in Nur-Sultan that schoolchildren in Kazakh towns and cities will start this academic year on September 1 online.



"Children in remote villages will be allowed to attend schools, while in towns and cities they will be taught remotely via the Internet and will gradually start attending schools depending on the situation," Aimaghambetov said.



Kazakh Defense Ministry officials told RFE/RL that Deputy Defense Minister Baqyt Qurmanbaev died on July 14 from COVID-19.



As of July 14, the number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan was officially reported as 61,755, including 375 deaths.

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

In Kyrgyzstan, health authorities said on July 14 that 11,538 coronavirus cases were officially registered in the country, of which 149 were fatal. The numbers do not include individuals who died of pneumonia with a negative COVID-19 test.



In Uzbekistan, the latest official data shows that the total registered number of coronavirus cases has reached 13,360, including 62 deaths.



In Tajikistan, as of July 13, the number of coronavirus cases was 6,595, including 55 deaths.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Tajik, Turkmen, and Uzbek Services