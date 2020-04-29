COVID-19: WHO Urges Additional Measures To Slow Spread In Belarus

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 215,000 with more than 3 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Belarus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Minsk to implement further measures to slow the coronavirus spread in the country.

The WHO said on April 29 after sending a mission to Belarus that the pandemic "has entered the community transmission scenario," and warranted "additional interventions -- particularly physical-distancing measures."

"The COVID-19 response in Belarus has provided valuable insights towards a better understanding of the transmission of the virus and the importance of a multisectoral approach to this pandemic. These experiences will benefit not only the development of the next phase of the response in Belarus, but also the responses in other European countries and the global efforts to combat this virus," the WHO said in an executive summary of the mission's report.

Belarus has been criticized for not imposing social-distancing measures or restricting public activities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In stark contrast to other European countries which have adopted strict lockdown measures to contain the pandemic, Belarus's borders remain open, while factories, shops, and restaurants continue to conduct business as usual, and spectators are permitted to attend sporting events, including matches held by the national soccer league.

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has publicly dismissed concerns about the dangers of the virus several times.

According to the latest data provided by Belarusian health authorities, there have been 12,208 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, including 79 deaths.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarus Service