Armenia Extends State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus To Another Month

YEREVAN -- Armenia's government has extended the current state of emergency by another month given the "tense" situation that remains surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.



At an extraordinary session on June 12, the government decided to extend the state of emergency, introduced in mid-March, until July 13.



"The epidemiological situation remains tense.... If there are no objections, the state of emergency in the country will be extended for a month -- until July 13," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian told parliament.



As of June 12, Armenia's health authorities said that the general number of coronavirus cases in the South Caucasus nation was 15,281, including 258 deaths.