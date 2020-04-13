COVID-19: Russia Reports New Record Daily Increase Of Cases; Iran's Death Toll Surpasses 4,500

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 114,000 with 1.86 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Russia

Russia on April 13 reported 2,558 new cases of coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its total nationwide tally to 18,328.

Russia's coronavirus crisis-response task force said the number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 18 to 148.

The official tally has been doubted by critics in Russia and abroad, who suspect the number is being undercounted by health authorities.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported hours after authorities announced restrictions on Easter church services in and around Moscow to contain the spread of the disease.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which will observe Easter this year on April 19, ordered churches to close their doors to large groups during the holy week leading up to the holiday.

Moscow and many other regions have been in lockdown for nearly two weeks, but Russian officials on April 11 warned of a "huge influx" of new coronavirus infections and said that hospitals in the Moscow area were quickly nearing capacity.

Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry has reported 111 deaths as the result of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, bringing the total national death toll to 4,585.

The number of infected cases in the Middle East’s hardest-hit country has reached 73,303, with 1,617 new cases reported overnight, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on April 13.

Jahanpur said that 3,877 of those infected with the coronavirus were in critical condition.

Many Iranian and international experts think that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher than reported by Iranian officials.

