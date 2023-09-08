Cuba Arrests 17 For Allegedly Helping Recruit Cubans To Fight For Russia In Ukraine

Iran's security forces have intensified their crackdown on families demanding justice for their loved ones killed during the protests as the first anniversary of the September 16, 2022, death of Mahsa Amini approaches.

Omid Ghadimi, the brother of slain protester Foad Ghadimi from the western Iranian city of Divandarreh, and Farzad Moazami Goodarzi, a family member of Reza Moazami Goodarzi, another protester killed during the November 2019 protests in Borujerd, have been arrested, rights activists said on September 7, bringing the total number of family members detained in the past month to at least 21.



The surge in arrests comes on the eve of the anniversary of Amini's death while in police custody, which sparked the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests nationwide. Parsa Ghobadi, a protester who suffered injuries to both eyes as part of a campaign security forces used to intimidate demonstrators, has also been detained by the security forces.



According to the human rights website HRANA, security forces in Divandarreh, Kurdistan Province, arrested Omid Ghadimi on September 7. The authorities have not disclosed the charges against him. Ghadimi had been summoned multiple times by security agencies since the death of his brother.



Foad Ghadimi, a 39-year-old father of two, was critically injured by the Islamic republic's security forces during the early days of the protests in Divandarreh. He succumbed to his injuries two days later at Kowsar Hospital in Sanandaj.



Farzad Moazami Goodarzi was violently arrested by security forces in Borujerd, Lorestan Province. Following his arrest, security forces searched his family's home and confiscated some personal items. His social media accounts have been inaccessible since his arrest, suggesting that his mobile phone might be in the possession of the security forces.



Several other family members seeking justice for their deceased loved ones have been arrested in various cities.

A few of the detainees have been released on judicial orders, but most remain in the custody of the security apparatus.



Ahmad Hassanzadeh and Soulmaz Hassanzadeh, father and sister of slain protester Mohammad Hassanzadeh from Bukan, have also been detained for the past three days.



Amini's uncle, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saghez on September 5. His whereabouts are unknown and he has not been in contact with anyone, while judicial and security authorities have not provided any explanation regarding his arrest or condition.



The human rights website Hengaw had previously reported that in the past six months, the Islamic republic's security apparatus had detained "at least 70 family members seeking justice" in various cities. This number has increased with the recent arrests as authorities try to head off any attempts by Iranians to protest with the anniversary of Amini's death approaching.



Amini was arrested in Tehran on September 13, 2022, while visiting the Iranian capital with her family. She was detained by Iran's "morality police" for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab, or head scarf. Within hours of her detention, she was hospitalized in a coma and died on September 16.



Her family has denied that Amini suffered from a preexisting health condition that may have contributed to her death, as claimed by the Iranian authorities, and her father has cited eyewitnesses as saying she was beaten while en route to a detention facility.



Amini's death sparked protests in Saghez that spread around the country, posing one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.



At least 500 people were killed around the country after the Iranian authorities clamped down on the demonstrations with brutal force.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda