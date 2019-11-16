Czechs Hold Mass Anti-Government Protest On Eve Of Velvet Revolution

Around a quarter of a million Czechs attended a rally in Prague against Prime Minister Andrej Babis on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the country’s Velvet Revolution that toppled the former communist regime. The November 16 demonstration is the second massive protest opposing Babis. Demonstrators believe the populist billionaire is a threat to democracy. The 64-year-old Babis, who is facing accusations of fraud and conflicts of interest at home, is also the subject of an EU investigation. He denies any wrongdoing.