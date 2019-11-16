Accessibility links

Czechs Mark Velvet Revolution By Protesting Against Prime Minister

Czechs To Mark Velvet Anniversary With New Protest
Czechs To Mark Velvet Anniversary With New Protest

PRAGUE -- Tens of thousands of Czechs are attending a rally in the capital against Prime Minister Andrej Babis on the weekend marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s Velvet Revolution.

Protesters from across the Czech Republic joined the November 16 demonstration, the second massive protest opposing Babis at Prague’s Letna park.

The demonstrators believe the populist billionaire is a threat to democracy in the country.

The 64-year-old Babis is facing accusations of fraud and conflicts of interest.

Babis, who is also the subject of an EU conflict-of-interest investigation, denies any wrongdoing and say there's no reason for him to resign.

The organizers of the protests, a group called A Million Moments for Democracy, has said that 300,000 people are attending the protest rally in the Czech capital.

"First and foremost, we want politicians who respect democratic principles and institutions, who do not lie, do not embezzle, do not intimidate, and do not have conflicts of interest,” the chairman of the group, Mikulas Minar, said at the rally.

With reporting by AP
