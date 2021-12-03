Residents Of Daghestan's Capital Block Street Demanding Restoration Of Gas Supply

Dozens of residents in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, have blocked traffic demanding the restoration of natural-gas supplies that were cut off after a leak caused an explosion, killing one and injuring four people in a private house last month.

The protest lasted for several hours until local authorities met with the demonstrators late in the evening on December 2 and promised to solve the issue.

The natural-gas supply to the area was stopped after investigators said that a deadly explosion on November 22 was caused by a gas leak.

According to law enforcement, the tragedy happened because of an illegal connection to a major natural-gas delivery system. Four persons, including two children, remain in hospital with burns from the accident.

On December 1, Makhachkala city authorities said the natural-gas delivery line that was damaged by the blast had been restored, but added that deliveries in the affected area will be fully restored only after inspectors checked every building in the area for possible gas leaks.

