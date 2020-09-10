Decision Denying Registration To Butun Kyrgyzstan Party Reversed

BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has reversed a decision by the Central Election Commission (BShK) to refuse to register the Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) political party for parliamentary elections next month.

The Administrative Court of Bishkek announced its decision late on September 9 and shortly after that the BShK announced that the party had been officially registered, putting the total number of parties registered for the October 4 election at 16.

On September 3, a day before the election campaign kicked off, the BShK said applications by Butun Kyrgyzstan and another party, Aktiv (Active), had been rejected as they didn't meet the necessary requirements.

The BShK cited "violations" and discrepancies in documentation -- including the list of candidates -- submitted by Butun Kyrgyzstan. Newly established Aktiv was unable to provide the registration fee of about $63,500.

Butun Kyrgyzstan then appealed the BShK's rejection in court.

Kyrgyzstan's unicameral parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh (The Supreme Council), consists of 120 seats.

Pro-government parties, including Birimdik (Unity), Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Homeland Kyrgyzstan), and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the opposition Ata-Meken (Fatherland) party are widely expected to do gain seats.

No party is allowed to hold more than 65 seats in the Supreme Council.