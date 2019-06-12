Demonstrators Gather For March To Support Russian Journalist Despite His Release

MOSCOW -- Demonstrators have gathered for a march organized to support a Russian investigative reporter who faced narcotics charges, despite the termination of the case against him and his release from house arrest.

Organizers of the June 12 March for Ivan Golunov's Freedom said on Facebook late on June 11 that they had failed to get approval from the city authorities and could not continue calling on people to come out and demonstrate.

In a stunning reversal, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced late on June 11 that the charges against Golunov were being dropped for lack of evidence that he committed a crime, and the journalist walked free soon after that.

But nearly 25,000 people had said on Facebook that they were interested or planning to attend the June 12 march, which had been organized to press for Golunov's release.

Organizers said that people should decide for themselves whether to demonstrate, and dozens of ralliers gathered at the assigned location in Moscow ahead of the start time. Rallies had also been planned in other Russian cities and abroad.

Some said they were demonstrating to demand probes into other drug cases they suspect were fabricated, reforms of a statute under which such cases are prosecuted, and the release of inmates they say are innocent.

Multiple police buses were parked at the site. One activist was briefly detained, OVD-Info, a Russian group that documents protests and arrests, said on its website.

Golunov was detained on June 6 and placed under house arrest on charges of attempting to sell a large amount of illegal drugs. The journalist, his colleagues, and supporters rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.

As a reporter for the Latvia-based Russian online news site Meduza, Golunov had gained renown for investigating corruption among top Moscow city officials and others.

With reporting by Current TIme and Meduza