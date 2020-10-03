Dozens Killed, Injured In Afghan Bomb Attack

More than a dozen people have been killed and at least 30 injured in a car-bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan.

Officials in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar Province said the October 3 blast targeted an administrative building that also housed some military facilities.

Several armed gunmen reportedly attempted to enter the building after the explosion, but they were killed by security forces, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, although officials blamed the Taliban.

Provincial police spokesman Farid Khan said the victims included both members of the security forces and civilians.

Taliban militants have stepped up attacks throughout Afghanistan even as the group is holding peace talks with government negotiators in Doha.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa