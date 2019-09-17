Envoy: U.S., Belarus To Bring Back Ambassadors After 11-Year Pause

MINSK -- U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale says the United States and Belarus will announce plans to bring back ambassadors to their posts in their respective countries following an 11-year hiatus.

Speaking to journalists on a visit to Minsk on September 17, Hale said the announcement would be made after his talks with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Hale said the "exchange of ambassadors" would mark a "historic" step in restoration of bilateral ties.

Belarus, which has been ruled by Lukashenka for a quarter of a century, was placed under sanctions by the United States and the European Union in the wake of a crackdown that followed the 2006 presidential election.

The sanctions prompted Belarus to recall its ambassador from the United States in 2008 and the U.S. ambassador in Minsk left the country shortly afterward.

Last month, then-U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton visited Minsk after years of tense relations.

In an interview with Current Time on August 29 shortly before his departure from Minsk, Bolton called for the United States and Belarus to engage in a dialogue about their common interests, despite "significant issues" in their bilateral relations.

