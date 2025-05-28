EU Mulls Black Sea Security Hub To Counter Russian Threats

The European Union hopes to set up a "Black sea maritime security hub" to counter Russia's action in the region and to protect critical maritime infrastructure.

The plan is part of a wider EU strategy that was presented on May 28 by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to forge closer cooperation with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Turkey, and Ukraine.

The document, titled The European Union's Strategic Approach To The Black Sea Region, was seen by RFE/RL.

It notes that Brussels should help by "building up maritime capacities and enablers regarding sea monitoring, including for observation of a possible maritime ceasefire, mine cleaning efforts, protection of critical infrastructure, patrolling of commercial sea lines, countering hybrid threats, with the aim of deterring future aggressions in the region and, when conditions allow, to consolidate peace."

There is no indication as to where the hub would be situated or which countries would be included.

But the text notes it should deal with issues such as "maritime situational awareness, real-time monitoring from space to seabed, and early warning of potential threats and malicious activities."

The hub would focus on things such as submarine cables, offshore installations, and gas and wind energy operations off the Romanian and Bulgarian shores.

The paper comes amid planning by European nations of some sort of reassurance force in Ukraine in case of a permanent cease-fire in the Russian war.

While the United Kingdom and France are leading the way in terms of placing boots on the ground, Turkey has already, according to RFE/RL sources, suggested it would lead the maritime component of such a force, notably by assuring safe passage in the Black Sea and potentially clear up mines.

While the document doesn't refer directly to any reassurance force for Ukraine, it does highlight increased cooperation with Ankara to secure peace in and around the Black Sea.

"Turkey can play a constructive role on countering Russia's shadow fleet, and contributing to efforts to enhance maritime safety, energy security and connectivity in line with international law and relevant conventions," it says.

A specific Black Sea strategy was promised by European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen after being re-elected as European Commission President in late 2024.

The idea is that Kallas now should organize "a dedicated EU ministerial meeting with partner countries in the Black Sea region to develop and advance different aspects of cooperation under the new EU approach to the Black Sea region based on a jointly agreed way forward."

The EU already has such dedicated meetings with foreign ministers from EU hopefuls in the Western Balkans and did previously with the Eastern Partnership countries -- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

While the text doesn't contain any new financial pledges or concrete legislative proposals, it offers some indication of the European Commission thinking on some countries in the region.

In thinly veiled criticism of the increasingly anti-EU government in Tbilisi, the text notes that "the EU's role and responsibility in the Black Sea region is increasing, particularly with the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova; and with Georgia, should the country revert to the EU path."

Human rights are not mentioned, with the document focusing on three areas: "enhancing security, fostering growth and prosperity and promoting environmental protection, climate change resilience and preparedness."

While Brussels previously would have mentioned some criticism of Azerbaijan, notably the lack of free and fair elections and a shrinking space of civil society in the country, the current strategy only mentions Baku in terms of energy cooperation and fighting climate change.

"Cooperation with regional partners, particularly Azerbaijan, is one among the essential actions to support the EU's efforts to phase out remaining Russian energy imports and accelerate energy diversification, as outlined in the RePowerEU Roadmap, thereby strengthening EU's energy security.

As host of COP29 Azerbaijan furthermore committed itself to decarbonization and the multilateral process, which is a core priority for the EU."