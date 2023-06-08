EU Agency Calls For Longer-Term Prospects For Ukrainian Refugees

Ukrainian rescue teams are continuing their efforts to save thousands of people trapped by catastrophic flooding caused by the rupture of a major dam on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine amid heightened dangers posed by continuing Russian shelling from across the river and land mines displaced by the floods.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, said on June 8 that the water level is almost 6 meters and 600 square kilometers of the region are under water, most of it on the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnieper.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

"This morning, the average level of the water is 5.61 meters. Some 600 square kilometers are under water, of which 32 percent is on the [Ukrainian-controlled] right bank and 68 percent on the [Russian-controlled] left bank," Prokudin said in a video message.

He said that as of 6 a.m. local time, almost 2,000 people had been rescued form the dangerous areas, most of them -- 1,495 -- from Kherson city's Korabel district.

The Kherson region comprises 28,461 square kilometers.



Russian forces have continued shelling Kherson and its surroundings from across the Dnieper River despite the catastrophic flooding caused by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam upstream, Nataliya Humenyuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said on June 8.

"Because of the continued rise in the water level, the enemy was forced to pull back 5-15 kilometers from their previous positions, and the shelling isn't so intense now, but the Beryslavskiy district (just east of Kherson city) continues to be targeted by shelling," Humenyuk told Ukrainian television.

Humenyuk also said that Russian forces jammed communications in the area around the time of the alleged blast in order to conceal it, and that some of their own troops may have been left to drown or isolated on rooftops. Her claims could not be independently verified.

In comments to German and U.S. media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced shock over what he said was the failure of the United Nations and the Red Cross to provide emergency help, but he added that Russian soldiers were shooting from a distance while rescue attempts were in progress.

WATCH: Boat after boat of exhausted and stressed civilians arrived in the flooded streets of Kherson. Some of the people had made it here from Russian-occupied areas on the east bank of the Dnieper River.

It is still unclear what caused the breach, but Zelenskiy again on June 7 pointed the finger at Russia as the perpetrator of an "absolutely deliberate" act. Russia, in turn, has blamed Kyiv for the destruction.

"The situation in the occupied part of Kherson region is absolutely catastrophic," he said on Twitter. "The occupiers simply abandoned people in these terrible conditions -- without rescue, without water, just on the rooftops in flooded communities."

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without normal access to drinking water, he said, adding that Ukrainian services are involved but can only help on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

IN PHOTOS: Satellite images taken before and after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam show the catastrophic impact of the extensive flooding caused by the collapse of the structure that spanned the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 7 accused Ukraine of destroying the dam at the suggestion of the West despite the dam having been under Russian control when it was breached.

On the Russian-occupied side, some 14,000 houses have been flooded and 4,300 people evacuated, Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited the country's security services as saying June 8.

The Red Cross warned that the flooding would have disastrous effect on efforts to locate land mines that had been planted in the region.



"We knew where the danger was," said Erik Tollefsen, chief of the Weapon Contamination Unit at the International Committee of the Red Cross. "Now we don't know. All we know is that they are somewhere downstream."



Dislodged mines transported by the water could pose serious dangers both to the local people and rescuers, Tollefsen said.

The Nova Kakhovka dam -- which is 30 meters tall and 3.2 kilometers long -- is part a vital route for transport and irrigation, as well as supplying water to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, located some 150 kilometers to the northeast.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that while water levels in had fallen in ponds that are crucial in supplying cooling water to the plant, "backup options are available" and there is "no short-term risk to nuclear safety and security."

But IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi expressed concern over how the situation could play out in the next few weeks, telling Sky News in an interview that "in the worst case without cooling" there is a risk of an accident with tragic environmental consequences. The situation is serious, he said, because a nuclear power plant requires guarantees when it comes to cooling water.

The destruction of the dam came as Ukraine was preparing a long-anticipated counteroffensive to retake regions occupied by Russia since the invasion that started in February last year.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on June 7 that Ukrainian forces had gone on the offensive in Bakhmut, the theater of the fiercest fighting in eastern Ukraine, advancing up to 1,1 kilometers -- the first advance by Kyiv's troops in the area after their stark, monthslong defense in the city.

On June 8, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Kyiv's forces fought off several Russian attempts to regain lost ground around Bakhmut.

Russian troops also unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the Donetsk cities of Maryinka and Avdiyivka, some 150 kilometers south of Bakhmut, the General Staff said in its report.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters